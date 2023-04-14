Eid in full colour at Kurumba Maldives

Kurumba offers an ultimate luxurious experience in the Maldives inviting guests for Eid El Fitr exclusive package from 17th April – 30th April 2023. Guests will have opportunities to evoke again all sensations with our joyful activities embracing togetherness.

Gateways are charming places, especially with our beloved ones as we offer our guests complimentary stays for their children under 12 years old up to 2 kids on a bed & breakfast basis during Eid.

In Kurumba, the mix of crystal waters and lush greens draws the picture of the endless joy to celebrate Eid including Kayaking and a variety of sport water activities.

Guests can also enjoy complimentary inclusions such as daily night entertainment. In addition to having free snorkelling gear, guests will get to enjoy a complimentary photography session with one printed photo for 30 minutes.

From the end of Ramadan an ideal family getaway that perfectly balances fun and relaxation to fit all the family members.

Kurumba… where the true journey of happiness begins.