Maldives promoted at WTM Latin America

Maldives Marketing & PR Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives), along with 15 industry partners, took part in WTM Latin America (WTM LATAM) from 3-5 April 2023 at José Bernardo Pinto, 333, Vila Guilherme São Paulo, Brazil.

WTM LATAM is a prominent fair in the region. Participation in this event will help strengthen the Maldives’ brand presence in Latin America, connect with the travel trade, and offer information on the latest updates from the Maldives tourism industry.

WTM LATAM is one of the major B2B travel and tourism events for Latin America, offering excellent business opportunities and return on investments. The fair provides access to relevant and qualified travel and tourism industry buyers, influencers, and professionals. Approximately 20,000 influential travel professionals and 565 exhibiting companies took part this year.

This year, we exhibited Maldives at a 60 sqm stand that reflected the beautiful scenery of the Maldives. The stand was the perfect platform for industry partners to showcase their products, experiences, and segments of the Maldives tourism industry. Industry partners had the opportunity to connect with the Latin American market and develop business relations to mutually strengthen the ties between Latin America and the Maldives tourism market.

The Maldives has welcomed 19,865 arrivals from the Latin American market by 23rd March 2023. MMPRC has several marketing activities in the pipeline aimed at this market for the year 2023. This includes digital and social media marketing campaigns, webinars, and influencers and media familiarisation trips.