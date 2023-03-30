Maldives invites top journalists from Italy to experience Sunny Side of Life

The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) has welcomed journalists from prominent Italian publications to experience the world-class hospitality and luxury awaiting tourists in the Sunny Side of Life. This team of journalists will stay in the Maldives from 26th March 2023 till 2nd April 2023. During their time in the Maldives, the team will immerse themselves in the unique experiences, products, and Maldives’ renowned service standards. This trip is being conducted in collaboration with Turkish Airlines.

The team consists of 5 journalists and one PR representative from MMPRC’s Italian PR organisation, Tourism Hub. The team stayed at Nika Island Resort, Ayada Maldives, and Siyam World during the familiarisation trip. They enjoyed experiences such as spa and wellness treatments, Maldivian cooking classes, watersports, tree planting, touring interesting spots on the islands such as museums, and more. During and following the trip, the team of journalists will share their experiences with their extensive audiences through online articles, publications, and social media platforms. This activity will help to build greater brand awareness and promote the Maldives as a top-of-mind destination in the Italian market. With the combined media members, the generated content is expected to exceed a staggering reach of 20,233,602.

This exciting media trip is part of MMPRC’s marketing strategy for the Italian market, with a focus on showcasing the Maldives’ diverse and unique aspects to travellers from the region. Italy currently ranks #4 globally for inbound visitors to the Maldives, and MMPRC has big plans to further boost arrivals from Western Europe this year with a series of campaigns and promotions. This includes joint campaign with prominent tour operators, and various other activities.