The Ritz-Carlton Maldives presents renowned Clairvoyant Crystal Whisperer, Healer Emma Lucy Knowles

The Ritz-Carlton Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands presents a week of love, light and intentions this June 2nd to 5th, with renowned crystal whisperer, energy healer and best-selling author, Emma Lucy Knowles, as part of the resort’s stellar Master of Crafts and Craftsmanship Calendar.

As the Strawberry Moon rises – the last full moon of spring and the first of summer, Knowles will host a Healing Crystals Masterclass, a guided walk through the House of Crystals hosted at the Ritz-Carlton Estate, a Moonstruck Energy Dinner – featuring an exquisite six course menu inspired by the colours and energy aura of healing crystals served under the full moon of June and A Voyage of Intentions Sunset Cruise where guests will be able to set intentions at sea.

The author of three international best-selling books, Emma is the most sought-after celebrity healer in the UK as well as the go-to expert on crystals. Emma’s first book ‘The Power of Crystal Healing’, now an international best-seller and translated into 10 languages, led her to be the resident crystal expert on the popular ITV breakfast show This Morning in the UK and host regular residencies at the Bamford Wellness Spa in the Cotswolds. Emma has also collaborated with some of the UK’s most influential wellness brands and is celebrated by media and celebrities across the globe.

Dive deep into the world of crystals at Emma’s Healing Crystals Masterclass curated exclusively for novices. Discover the myriad of crystals and how to harness the power of energies within your being to align with the right crystals for healing. Be guided by Emma and curate your own collection of crystals to harmonise and heal your body, mind and spirit.

Step into Emma’s House of Crystals hosted at The Ritz-Carlton Estate – a 16,000 sqft private beach residence, for a room-by-room guide to using crystals for your home – a deeply personal space that is a reflection of our personality, interests and our energy. Discover how different crystals can support every lifestyle. From promoting courage and motivation in your home office, to relieving stress and anxiety in the bedroom and harnessing feelings of peace and unconditional love instead. From promoting tranquil and soothing energy in a child’s bedroom to channelling harmonious conversations at the dinner table, or nurturing balance and harmony in your living room. For culinary enthusiasts, savour an exquisite six course menu served at Mystique Garden as you dine under a full moon at our Mystical Moonstruck Full Moon Energy Dinner inspired by the colours and energy aura of healing crystals.

In celebration of a week filled with love, light and intentions, embark on a Transformative Sunset Cruise to set your intentions for the year and let them fly away into a breath-taking Maldivian sunset.

Connect with Emma Lucy Knowles this summer at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands to truly discover your authentic self, how crystals can empower us on our healing journey of self-discovery, develop a heightened sense of intuition, and learn that the secret of changing your life is already within you.

For more information, click here or visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.