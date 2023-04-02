Russian star tennis player Ekaterina Makorova to coach at Amilla Maldives Resort

Russian tennis star, Ekaterina Makorova, is set to visit Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences in April to help lucky guests improve their skills. It will be the first time Ekaterina, who ranked world number one in doubles and number eight in singles, has visited the five-star Maldives resort.

Amilla Maldives frequently invites some of the world’s top tennis pros to the resort to share their tips with guests in group or even one-on-one coaching sessions. Ekaterina will be based at Amilla over Easter and Orthodox Easter, from April 6th to 17th. During her time at the resort, Ekaterina will lead two group masterclasses, two private lessons, and a meet-and-greet session.

The celebrity tennis pro is being hosted by Amilla in association with RTC Tennis, which stands for Royal, Timeless and Challenging. The sports company provides luxury hotels and resorts with pro tennis players to work as coaches (often based onsite) as well as some of the world’s top tennis stars.

RTC’s offerings at Amilla range from private coaching to free group classes as part of the resort’s action-packed weekly activity schedule. There’s something for guests of all ages, with coaching for kids available too. Also for the resort’s youngest guests, there will be a special programme of Treasure Island-themed activities this Easter and Orthodox Easter.

Amilla Maldives boasts two beautiful tennis courts, surrounded by jungle and recently resurfaced to the same standards as the courts used in the US Open. Both courts are floodlit so guests can take advantage of the coolest hours to practice their serves.

