Maamunagau Easter Wonderland

This year’s Easter celebration are just around the corner and it is about time to plan the Easter holidays with partners, family and friends. The InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort welcomes guests to a magical Easter Wonderland this April 2023.

Guests are welcome to enjoy the island’s tropical beauty, to relax and unwind over the Easter holidays. The delectable Easter activities will keep the young ones entertained and excited, while exceptional dining experiences, cooking classes, and the visiting World Sushi Champion Pepi Anevski delight the others. For the extra family fun, none other than Dick & Dom, the British comedy and entertainment double act, will be jetting in to DJ and perform for the Maamunagau guests.

Visiting Chef Pepi Anevski will headline the culinary events during this Easter celebrations, curating exciting Sushi experiences and menus throughout. The sushi aficionado rose to fame when named World Sushi Champion and World’s Most Creative Sushi Master during more than 15 years career in Japanese cuisine. Currently he is creating exceptional sushi experiences, overseeing sushi head chefs from around the world, spreading his passion and sharing his experiences with a new generation of sushi chefs to come.

The main even on Easter Sunday will invite guests into the magical world of Alice in Wonderland with an Easter Egg Island Hunt for the whole family, a fun Easter Pirate Cruise – the Easter Bunny might need some help – plenty of culinary events and the first Manta Trust Charity Run on Maamunagau.

Another highlight will be the performance of Dick & Dom DJing and bringing a touch of magic during the Alice in Wonderland Afternoon Tea party. The duo will curate magical moments for the kids and their families. Naturally, their famous DJ set shouldn’t be missed as they will take on the turn tables during the Easter evening hours as well. Due to their long reigning TV and entertainment career, the BAFTA award winners are known to young and old, complementing a magical Easter experience on Maamunagau island with their unique style.

Not to miss for small and tall is a visit to the Chocolate Factory at The Collective, a Maamunagau Easter highlight since 2020. Already during the last years, our culinary team has outdone themselves in transforming the Collective into a Chocolate Wonderland of art and display for the yearly Easter celebrations. Guests can marvel but also pick, choose and taste the wide range of organic chocolate collection, inspired by the magical adventures of Alice in Wonderland, Easter and the wonders of nature that can only be found in the Maldives.

Another highlight of the Easter weekend at Maamunagau will be the first Manta Trust Charity Run. Guests are encouraged, not to just participate but to collect donations with their run for The Manta Trust. The Manta Trust is one of the world’s leading manta ray research organisations and part of the heart and soul of the InterContinental Maldives.

For families and children, the Planet Trekker Easter programme is fun packed with activities for everyone. From classic Easter egg hunts, to plenty of arts and crafts to the exciting and oh so loved Pirate Cruise in the Maamunagau Lagoon.

Rates for stays at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort in April start from USD 1323 ++ per night in a Water Pool Villa, including breakfast for two.