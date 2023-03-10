Women in Hospitality: Naju finds her calling in HR at Le Meridien Maldives

Meet Aminath Najula Fathuhy (Naju), a Maldivian-born Psychology Major who found her calling in Human Resources in the hospitality industry. Naju completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and Minor in Communication from Troy University in America and SEGi University in Malaysia. With five years of working experience in the service, banking, and retail industry, Naju’s dedication and commitment to her work has been recognised by many. She is currently working as a Human Resources Executive at Le Meridien Maldives Resort and Spa.

Naju’s interest in human psychology led her to explore a different aspect of psychology, which led her to pursue industrial or business psychology and ultimately Human Resources. She stated, “I wanted to explore a different aspect of psychology other than counselling or therapy,” which directed her towards her current profession.

Although Naju never envisioned herself working in the hospitality industry, her experience has been very different from what she heard. She believes that it is essential to always know the answer for yourself than believing whatever you hear.

Naju’s ability to get along with everyone and perform her job effectively enough to create the impression that she is well experienced in the industry is her biggest professional accomplishment to date. Maintaining relationships is one of the most significant challenges in working in HR, and Naju has learned that being patient and handling things professionally is how she maintains harmony with the associates who are also her friends on the island.

When asked what colleagues need to know about working with her, Naju said, “Although I am a very honest and humble person, when it comes to work, I do not take it lightly.” Naju’s advice to young women starting their careers in the hospitality industry is that there is a lot of room for career growth, and if they have the right mindset, they will go far.

When Naju is not working, she is operating a small business with her younger brother. As for hidden talents, Naju misses her fur babies 24/7 and stalks them from the smart feeder.

Le Meridien Maldives, and Le Meridien as a brand, are making progress towards advancing gender equality in the hospitality industry, according to Naju. There have been more female hires for various roles in the recent months, which Naju believes is a step in the right direction.

Naju’s background, education, and experience have allowed her to excel in her career in the hospitality industry. Her dedication to her work, ability to maintain relationships, and willingness to learn have helped her achieve professional success. Naju is a reminder that with the right mindset and dedication, one can achieve their goals and thrive in their profession.