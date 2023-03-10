Easter Bunny, Chef Thomas Alphonsine team up to bring delicious treats to Hideaway Beach Resort, Signature Collection Easter holiday

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa and its elevated luxury collection of residences called The Signature Collection by Hideaway, is thrilled to present an Easter Programme that promises to be an unforgettable experience for guests. From 6th to 10th of April, the resort will offer a series of exciting events and activities for all ages to indulge in something sweet and create unforgettable memories with loved ones. That’s why the resort is excited to partner with renowned French pastry chef Thomas Alphonsine this year to organise special activities and treats at the resort that will delight chocolate lovers and satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth.

Indulge in Chocolate Delights with Chef Thomas Alphonsine

Chef Thomas Alphonsine is a renowned Executive pastry chef based between Paris, London & the Middle East. He is also a technical advisor for the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and coca products – Barry Callebaut. He will be hosting masterclasses dedicated to chocolate, presenting a special Easter-themed buffet at Matheefaru restaurant on Easter Sunday, and will be introducing a Signature Dessert at Meeru Bar during his stay.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Chef Thomas Alphonsine to bring true epicurean excellence to the Maldives,” said Christophe Adam, General Manager of Hideaway and its Signature Collection. “And to share his passion for the creative techniques and superb quality in culinary arts – which is a philosophy that is infused throughout our resort.”

With a focus on taste, texture, and pure ingredients, Chef Thomas Alphonsine’s pastries will create a feeling and an experience that will leave you with wonderful memories. Whether you’re a chocolate lover or prefer something else, there’s a pastry for everyone to enjoy.

Enjoy Daily Happenings and Evening Entertainments

The Easter Programme also includes regular daily happenings and evening entertainments such as happy hours, learning how to Dive, group kayaking, Bocce ball, DJ nights, and live band performances. Guests be active, and then dance the night away whilst enjoying the festive atmosphere.

Relax and Rejuvenate with Hideaway Spa & Wellness

Hideaway Spa & Wellness will be offering unique experiences during the Easter Programme. Guests can indulge in a massage class, a meditation session, and a chakra wellbeing session to relax and rejuvenate during their stay in this Easter period.

Join the Easter Bunny for Fun-Filled Activities

The resort team at Tender Hearts Kids Club has been busy at work with the Easter Bunny to create a packed Easter Programme for the young guests. Children can join the Easter egg hunt, participate in egg painting, Zumba, and fun fair with stalls offering games, drinks, and snacks and have merry time while making new friends.

Hop into the Spirit of Easter with Hideaway

Hideaway or its Signature Collection is the perfect place to celebrate Easter and create sweet and unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime. The resort’s Easter Programme is a must-attend event for guests looking for an unforgettable holiday experience. With a focus on taste, texture, and pure ingredients, the resort promises to offer the best luxury holiday experience in the Maldives during the Easter holiday and beyond.

Come join Chef Thomas Alphonsine and the Easter Bunny for an exciting and fun-filled festival of chocolate in the Maldives.

To view the Hideaway programme, click here: https://qrco.de/HBREaster2023; Email: reservations@hideawaybeachmaldives.com. To view the Signature Collection programme, click here: https://qrco.de/TSCEaster2023. Email: reservations@signaturecollectionmaldives.com