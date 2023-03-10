Maldives promoted as ultimate destination at IMM Germany

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) has participated in the International Media Marketplace (IMM) 2023, held in Berlin, Germany on the 6th of March 2023. MMPRC shared information on the Maldives as the ultimate destination at this event.

IMM, organised by Travemedia, is the most attended annual global networking event that connects the travel industry with top journalists, editors, influencers, and broadcasters from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Exhibitors secure a dedicated event table to meet with the travel trade and media in 24 prescheduled one-on-one appointments. This year, there were 100-110 exhibiting companies and 180-200 media, making it the ideal platform to showcase the Maldives as the ultimate holiday destination.

MMPRC used this opportunity to share the diverse experiences, up-to-date news and information about the destination while also gaining market contacts for potential future collaborations. In addition to the pre-scheduled meetings, MMPRC networked with key travel trade partners and media at the event.

The German market is one of the most lucrative markets for the Maldives. As of 28th February 2023, Germany is the 5th top source market to Maldives with an arrival figure of 22,995 with a market share of 6.6%. MMPRC has been holding several activities to promote the destination in this market. Planned activities for 2023 include participation in world’s largest tourism event – ITB Berlin 2023; the Maldives’ roadshow in Germany; media and influencer familiarisation trips; social media and joint marketing campaigns; destination e-learning programmes; and advertising in high-end print media.