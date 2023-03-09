Celebrate rebirth, renewal this Easter at JOALI BEING

JOALI BEING, the first wellbeing island retreat of its kind in the Maldives, has created an exciting programme this Easter to offer guests a week of experiences ‘to renew your spirit and revive your light’ and will once again be extending its offering to children for the school holidays.

Throughout the Easter season, JOALI BEING will have a range of new activities on offer for the whole family from 6th – 12th April 2023, based around folklore and cherished traditions.

Guests will also notice the robin will be used decoratively around the island through feathers, objects and imagery, as a symbol of rebirth, renewal and as a harbinger of spring.

Culinary experiences

To help create an unforgettable holiday experience for families this Easter, JOALI BEING will be hosting an array of culinary experiences, workshops and classes.

Unique culinary pop-ups will also be available, centred around fireside and grill charcoal cooking, all nourishing and bursting with flavour. Guests may also wish to ease inflammation and revitalise their internal health with Omega-3 rich foods through curated cooking sessions, led by JOALI BEING’s expert nutritionist.

For children, JOALI BEING will be offering a “Young Master Chef” cooking class throughout the Easter period. In these classes, young guests can learn easy culinary techniques, taste new flavours, and explore their creativity in the kitchen.

Wellbeing experiences and visiting practitioners

To help guests with their approach to wellbeing and skin-cell renewal this Easter, adults can learn to create all-natural skincare products with the use of herbs, flowers, and essential oils. Drawing on the traditional wisdom of apothecaries, JOALI BEING’s herbologists will teach guests how to make an organic facial scrub that supports skin-cell renewal.

Guided meditation with sound healing instruments is also on offer – these experiences are aimed at helping guests centre their mind and discover a sense of profound calm.

For something slightly more upbeat, exhilarating dance routine workshops will be available, combining a variety of styles and aimed to instantly lift any mood.

Outdoor exploration along the Sound Discovery Path is also available for children. Here, young guests can take an inspiring tour through JOALI BEING’s outdoor sound therapy oasis with a resident life coach.

While adults can take advantage of morning yoga at the Ocean Sala, JOALI BEING is also offering complimentary yoga classes for children throughout the day, during the Easter period.

JOALI BEING is also welcoming expert visiting practitioners this Easter, specialising in transformative healing, natural healing, sound healing and more. The practitioners will enable guests to take their wellbeing journeys to a new level, bringing them closer to experiencing the joy of weightlessness.

The following visiting practitioners will be at JOALI BEING during the Easter period.

Dr. Tara Swart Bieber – Dr. Tara Swart Bieber is a globally renowned PhD neuroscientist, Oxford University-trained medical doctor, professor at MIT Sloan, executive advisor and bestselling author on science and spirituality. Swart Bieber invites guests to maximise their stays by embarking on immersive experiences that will ready them to better re-engage with their everyday lives with renewed resilience and enable visitors to make better decisions and to think more clearly.

Javier De Prado Lizano – A master of craniosacral and Watsu therapies, as well as visceral manipulation and Osteothai techniques, De Prado Lizano will be inviting guests to experience a seamless merging of Eastern and Western healing traditions. De Prado Lizano’s transformative healing experiences include craniosacral therapy, visceral manipulation, Osteothai sessions, and Watsu.

Alexandra Demolling – An experienced naturopath and iridologist, Demolling will guide guests on a holistic pathway to mind and body balance using herbal and vibrational remedies to treat issues such as stress, inflammation, and food intolerances.

Active experiences and educational conservation talks

Adults and children alike can join a dolphin cruise, to marvel at the azure lagoons and magical sunsets, whilst pods of spinner and bottleneck dolphins leap around the boat.

JOALI BEING will also be offering snorkelling trips to both adults and children, led by the retreat’s resident Marine Biologist. SEABOB snorkelling will be available to adults, involving the world’s most advanced underwater scooter; and turtle snorkelling trips will be available to children to learn about the iconic creatures in their natural underwater habitat. Conservation and marine talks will also be led by JOALI BEING’s Resident Marine Biologist.

Other activities will also enable adults to explore the surrounding crystal-clear waters. These include the beloved Maldivian pastime of traditional sunset fishing, and parasailing. Parasailing at JOALI BEING is an experience like no other. Guests can observe spectacular views of the Gate of Zero, the Ocean Sala and the Island of Wellbeing from a completely new perspective.

JOALI BEING invites guests to reconnect with themselves and with the beauty of nature. Based on the belief that understanding is the key to creating and sustaining wellbeing, the island’s Learning Centre offers a series of educational workshops and experiential classes with wellbeing experts, culinary maestros, and herbalists. This distinctive wellbeing retreat is home to a total of 68 exclusive guest villas with pools, consisting of 33 beach villas and 35 water villas. With 13 categories to choose from, guests can opt for one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom villas and residences. JOALI BEING features unique transformational spaces that allow guests to immerse in elemental therapies and healing experiences. Nature is at the centre of life at JOALI BEING, with the retreat being completely committed to nature immersive and responsible travel – the pathway to true “weightlessness”.

Rates: JOALI BEING has villas from $2,675 per night based on two persons sharing a Grand Beach Pool Villa on a B&B basis. Wellbeing Programmes start from $1,693 per person based on a five-night programme. For further details and booking, please visit joalibeing.com. For further details and booking, please visit joalibeing.com.

For more information and bookings, please visit https://www.joalibeing.com.