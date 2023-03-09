High-profile speakers from Maldives discourse with German, global media at exclusive Maldives Media Meet conference

Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) has concluded the exclusive ‘Maldives Media Meet’ press conference held at the sidelines of ITB Berlin 2023 on 7th March 2023 at Hybrid Studio, Hall 5.3, Messe Berlin.

The Maldives Media Meet was led by the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CEO & MD) of MMPRC, Mr Thoyyib Mohamed. He was joined by Maldives Tourism Industry Pioneer, Mr Hussain Afeef; and the Minister of Tourism of the Maldives, H.E Dr Abdulla Mausoom. Attendants at the event consisted of representatives from noteworthy travel trade companies, media, and tourism-related organisations, along with 45 people who watched the press conference live through ITB Explore.

The opening remarks at the conference were made by Tourism Industry pioneer, Mr Hussain Afeef. He spoke at length on the topic “From Coral Stone Huts To Underwater Villas – Evolution Of Maldives Tourism”. “Within just 50 years, we have completely transformed the Maldives from an obscure chain of islands scattered across the Indian Ocean into one of the most desired tourist destinations in the world. The evolution of the Maldives from coral stone huts to underwater villas is the journey of our people as much as it is the history of our tourism industry”.

The Minister of Tourism, H.E. Dr Abdulla Mausoom spoke next, addressing the way forward for the tourism industry, stating that he appreciates the contributions and engagement of travel and tourism stakeholders in making the Maldives an exemplary destination.

“We strive to maintain the popularity of Maldives through innovative, sustainable, accessible and inclusive tourism development and management approaches and models.” The Minister highlighted.

Last but not least, MMPRC’s CEO & MD, Mr Thoyyib, provided an overview of the blueprint behind the Maldives’ success as the World’s Leading Destination for the past three consecutive years. Mr Thoyyib also spoke in length regarding one of MMPRC’s most ambitious marketing activities – the Visit Maldives Storytellers’ Conference 2023.

“The Maldives has taken part in ITB Berlin continuously since 1984. However, this year is special. ITB Berlin this year has seen MMPRC’s largest delegation of Maldivian travel trade professionals, media, and high-level executives to any fair or exhibition. 233 representatives from 91 companies from the Maldives are currently at ITB Berlin with MMPRC.” Mr Thoyyib revealed during his speech. “It is a testament to how important we consider the German market and ITB Berlin that we have so much interest and enthusiasm from the Maldives’ travel and tourism trade for this event.”

Thoyyib also launched the ‘50 Ultimate Experiences’ Maldives guidebook curated by Visit Maldives in celebration of the 50-year milestone of the Maldives tourism industry.

The speakers took questions from the attendants following the press conference, answering their queries and holding discourse with the media and travel trade. The purpose of hosting this event was to connect with leading media representatives from Germany and other global markets. The event provided the opportunity to go beyond stats, numbers, and figures – and to present a cohesive story of how the Maldives tourism industry came to be. It highlighted the awards, achievements, and the future of the tourism industry and the relationship between Maldives and Germany. MMPRC also had the chance to further promote and create buzz around the ongoing large-scale event – Visit Maldives Storytellers’ Conference 2023.