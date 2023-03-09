Visit Maldives returns to ITB Berlin after three-year hiatus with delegation of 233 representatives from 91 companies

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) returns to ITB Berlin 2023 after a three-year hiatus following the pandemic. The fair is held from 7-9 March 2023. The Maldives’ ITB delegation this year is the largest one so far in MMPRC’s history, with 233 representatives from 91 companies taking part in the fair. On the sidelines of ITB Berlin, MMPRC hosted a dedicated ‘Maldives Media Meet’ press conference on 7th March and an exclusive ‘Maldives Evening’ networking event for trade professionals on 8th March at Grand Hyatt Berlin.

ITB Berlin is the largest travel trade exhibition in the world showcasing over 10,000 exhibitors and visited by over 160,000 visitors including the travel trade and public. ITB Berlin covers all aspects of the travel and tourism sector including destinations, tour operators, airlines, hotels, bloggers and several other stakeholders from the industry.

Destination Maldives is proudly showcased with a double-decker stand in a space spanning over 504 sqm at the Berlin fair, providing visitors with a glimpse into the breathtaking Sunny Side of Life. Every aspect of the stand is thoughtfully curated to showcase the diverse segments of the Maldives’ tourism industry, including romance, seascapes, and cultural experiences, among others.

The stand boasts 91 counters and 73 dedicated tables that offer industry partners the opportunity to engage in productive meetings and network with the global travel trade. The vibrant and colourful stand features a range of unique experiences, including cultural performances such as traditional Maldivian dance, and gastronomy experiences that offer visitors a chance to sample Maldivian delicacies such as kulhi roshi and foni roshi.

“As soon as you step into the hall, the Maldives’ stand calls you through its sheer magnificence and beauty. The stand alone makes you want to visit Maldives! It is as if you have carried the vibrance and world-famous hospitality right into Berlin. I had a wonderful time networking with the Maldivian travel and tourism trade. I also tried a kashikeyo drink for the first time, and I can say for sure that I’m flying to the Maldives for more this year”, says a visitor to the Maldives’ stand.

“ITB Berlin is all about networking. Not only do we get to network with the global travel trade community, we also get to network with one another in the industry. The islands of the Maldives may be dispersed, but when we are all under the same roof at the Maldives stand, I can feel the strength and vibrancy of the Maldives travel trade community.” stated an industry partner.

MMPRC will host the “Maldivian Evening” on the 08th of March, an annual networking event held during ITB Berlin that brings together German and international travel trade partners, media representatives, dignitaries, and other stakeholders to for a night of networking, celebration, and expression of gratitude from the Maldives’ for the support provided to our tourism industry. With 600 attendees expected, the event will showcase traditional Maldivian dance and music performances, and offers the chance to win exciting prizes such as all-inclusive free trips to the Maldives, all while providing a glimpse into the Maldives’ rich culture, heritage, and history.

The German market is one of the most lucrative markets for the Maldives tourism industry. Germany was the 4th highest source market in 2022 with an arrival figure of 133,424 tourists comprising a market share of 8%. As of 28th February 2023, Germany is the 5th top source market to Maldives with an arrival figure of 22,995 with a market share of 6.6%. 2023 is shaping up to become a significantly successful year for the Maldives tourism industry with record-breaking daily arrival figures. As of 28th February 2023, Maldives has welcomed a total of 350,413 tourists, a remarkable 24.8% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

This year marks the first year that the Maldives is taking part in ITB Berlin after winning the title of the ‘World’s Leading Destination’ at the World Travel Awards for 3 consecutive years. Consequently, we have garnered a lot of interest, attention, and curiosity from the international travel trade community. ITB Berlin provides the perfect opportunity for us to demonstrate why the Maldives is the world’s hottest destination. Along with our industry partners, we will network with the German and international travel trade, share the latest updates on our tourism products and experiences, conduct one-on-one meetings in-person and virtually, and strengthen the Maldives’ brand in the German and global market.