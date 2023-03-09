Vakkaru Maldives appoints Ali Almaas as Director of Rooms

Vakkaru Maldives has promoted Ali Almaas to the post of Director of Rooms.

Almaas has been an asset to Vakkaru since joining the resort in March 2019 where he started off as Duty Manager, then being promoted to Assistant Front Office Manager and then onto Front Office Manager.

Throughout this time, he has been integral to the front of house operations, building a solid team while navigating through the complex Covid-19 times with daily changing PCR guidelines. He has not only been a support to his team but also to other departments and has proven himself to be a leader that is respected by others, and has a can-do attitude and getting the job done to the highest levels. He has also guided his team towards obtaining record breaking Tripadvisor reviews, as well as winning many inter-department trophies.

In addition to his current responsibilities of managing the Front Office, guest services, butler services, recreation and Kids club operations, Almaas’ added responsibilities will include overseeing the Housekeeping operations.

Recently named the World’s Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort and Indian Ocean’s Leading Resort at the 2022 World Travel Awards, Vakkaru Maldives pairs luxurious accommodation with a multitude of unique facilities and personalised experiences for the ultimate island getaway.

For reservations and general information, visit vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com.