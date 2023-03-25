Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru ups arrival ante

Guests travelling to Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru this year will benefit from the island nation’s most elevated arrival experience, thanks to two superlative new additions: The Flying Boxfish seaplane and The Island Café – a Landaa haven located in the new Seaplane Terminal at Velana International Airport.

The Flying Boxfish is the second marine-inspired marvel to take to the Maldivian skies as part of Four Seasons private seaplane fleet, following the 2019 launch of its Picasso-inspired predecessor, The Flying Triggerfish.

With a bold yellow and black spotted livery, the new customised premium 10-seater DHC-6-300 Twin Otter Flying Boxfish is a striking option for private seaplane transfers from Velana International Airport to Landaa Giraavaru, a scenic 35-minute flight from Malé in the secluded Baa Atoll UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve.

International arrivals can now experience Four Seasons service in The Island Café: a retreat with wrap-around balcony, revitalising dining options, areas for lounging, dining, resting and refreshing, as well as a play area, and an observation telescope to watch the seaplanes take off and land.

The Island Café isn’t just an arrivals haven. As seaplanes only fly during daylight hours, late international departers can now take the last flight from Landaa and stay in The Island Café until their international check-in gate opens.

To be one of the first to experience the Maldives most elevated arrival experience, contact the Central Reservations Department team at tel: (960) 66 00 888 or email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com.