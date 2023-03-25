The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort presents #Feelwell with Wenlin Tan well-being programme

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is excited to announce its upcoming #FeelWell activation this April; a 3-part mind-body well-being programme designed to foster mindfulness and improve mental, physical and emotional health. The workshops will be conducted by Wenlin Tan, a women’s mindfulness coach, Qigong and yoga specialist and Red School menstruality mentor, along with Luca Dellanna, a behavioural consultant, published author of 9 books, and external lecturer at the University of Genoa.

The programme will take place from April 4-15, 2023 at the wellness oasis of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, and will consist of a curated schedule of two 45-minute sessions per day spread over the two weeks, incorporating behavioural psychology, design thinking, and embodiment arts to empower guests to pursue their well-being through interactive workshops within the 3 realms of the Self, Skills & Relationships, to rejuvenate the mind, body and spirit.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, located in Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Maldives, is positioned as an immersive destination for travellers to feel rejuvenated and refreshed, resonating the Six Pillars of Well-Being: Feel Well, Work Well, Move Well, Eat Well, Sleep Well and Play Well. Through interactive workshops and activities, the collaboration with Wenlin Tan aims to activate the pillars of Move Well and Feel Well and is designed to inspire empowerment and help attendees pursue their well-being. With Wenlin Tan’s expertise in mindfulness practices and Luca Dellanna’s behavioral consulting experience, set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, guests at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort can look forward to a boost of relaxation and rejuvenation, leaving them refreshed and full of energy as they leave the resort.

Speaking about the #FeelWell collaboration with Wenlin Tan, General Manager of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, Vijay Kumar said, “We are thrilled to offer our guests the opportunity to experience the #FeelWell activation with Wenlin Tan and Luca Dellanna, that will provide guests with the opportunity to experience our wellness offerings alongside expert wellness content and activities. Our goal is to empower our guests to pursue their well-being in a way that works best for them, and we believe that this program is the perfect way to achieve that.”

Participants can expect a range of activities around self-growth, creative mindfulness, embodied movement, and women-centric workshops, crafted along the pillars of Be, Become, and Belong. Under the Be category, participants can experience the fluid flow aqua Qigong yoga workshops, a low-impact, gentle and enjoyable form of yoga, aimed at cultivating fluidity, flow, and surrender, and alleviating work-related back pain or spinal mobility issues. The Become category will feature workshops on mindful mandala art and meditation, where participants can create their unique mandalas, practice a mini mandala meditation and learn about earthing.

In the Belong category, participants can join full moon cyclical yoga and journaling women’s circle workshops, where they will be guided through the four seasons and five elements of the women’s cycle and provided with tools to boost their health using anatomical acupressure, seated Qigong and yoga stretches, and guided breathing. The workshops promise to be empowering, engaging and will help participants to connect with their cyclical nature.

The #FeelWell with Wenlin Tan well-being program is open to all guests staying at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort from April 4 to April 15, 2023, with sessions starting USD 39. The resort has also curated a special wellness stay package, “The Ultimate Wellness Journey” which includes daily healthy breakfast and daily dinner at Island Kitchen or Hawker and once at their signature dining venue, Pearl every four days, a one-time Heavenly Signature treatment for two as well as a Body Scrub treatment with a Purifying Facial for two at the Heavenly Spa, and a #EatWell cooking class. As part of the package guests can also join any two sessions by Wenlin Tan of their choice during their stay. The program aims to provide guests with a holistic wellness journey while enjoying their stay at the resort.

For more information about The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort’s and their #FeelWell programmes, please visit www.westin-maldives.com