Educational marine tour for school children at Only BLU

OBLU Xperience Ailafushi and OBLU SELECT Lobigili have organised a memorable under ocean marine tour on 23 February 2023 for 14 students from Jamaluddin School.

The students along with four teachers arrived at Ailafushi island at 15:30. After a warm welcome by the resort management, they were escorted to Only BLU Under Ocean Restaurant where they refreshed themselves with a cold face towel and a delicious beverage.

In-house Marine Biologist, Giorgia Maggioni conducted the Marine Tour. She started with a presentation about the different types of fish and coral found in the Maldives. After the presentation, students spotted fish through the windows of the restaurant and marked them in their Educational Marine Booklet. This booklet is a specially crafted workbook created for the Educational Marine Tour.

After the fascinating tour, students played and enjoyed snacks and drinks at KIDSX CAMP – the kids club at OBLU Xperience Ailafushi before departure from the resort.

The Educational Marine Tour sensitises school children between the ages of 5 to 12 years about marine life. They identify fish and corals, connecting with the country’s fragile ecosystem. This initiative attempts to educate future generations who may decide to have a career in hospitality. Every month the resort will invite students from different schools in Malé for the programme.

COLOURS OF OBLU, a brand by Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, is an experience collective that awakens the senses, brings balance, and provides the gift of a lifetime of memories. The brand curates diverse and bountiful experiences with something for everyone, be it groups, couples, or families.

Travellers can choose from four vibrant resorts: OBLU SELECT Lobigili offering an adults exclusive five-star getaway, OBLU SELECT Sangeli for a serene five-star holiday, a divers’ paradise at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by Sentido, and a carefree four star resort OBLU Xperience Ailafushi.

