Savour authentic Japanese flavours and specialty grills at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

Prepare to indulge all your senses at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa’s overwater signature dining venues Hashi and Shio, where you can enjoy an elegant pre-meal sunset cocktail or a chilled glass of grape before choosing one of two tantalizing dining options.

Guests are in for a treat at Hashi as they watch the chefs in action with an unforgettable live cooking experience. Witness the magic of Japanese teppanyaki over a cup of authentic Japanese beverages as talented chefs masterfully dice vegetables at lightning speed and whip up dishes cooked to diners’ personal preference. The highly skilled chefs will amaze you with their knife and grilling skills, as they slice, fry and set ingredients alight before your eyes with a fire show.

Diners can relish the variety of flavours available at Hashi with specialties including Tajima Wagyu striploin, corn-fed chicken breast, lobster, and tiger prawn served with Hashi signature sauce. A wide selection of sushi and sashimi are also available, prepared with king salmon, prawn, Hokkaido scallops and fish or salmon roe.

An elevated dining experience awaits those who are fans of bold and smoky flavours at the resort’s signature grill, Shio. The restaurant offers a wide variety of fine meat and fresh local seafood prepared by an all-female chef team, who will fire up the grill and cook your meal to perfection. Between the jaw-dropping views, sound of the waves and smell of grilling seafood, a meal at Shio, which means salt, will surely tantalize the senses.

Meat lovers can feast on a variety of cuts of Black Angus, Wagyu tenderloin and Tomahawk, while those who prefer seafood will be spoilt for choice with the Shaviyani seafood bisque, scallop ceviche, and freshly caught king prawns and lobster from the sea below.

To finish on a sweet note, guests can choose from the restaurant’s wide selection of tempting desserts to satisfy cravings.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is home to five world-class restaurants serving a diverse variety of cuisines, three full-service bars and a wine room with a collection of 1,200 wines from across the globe. To make the most of these dining venues, the all-inclusive ‘Savour The Endless’ package is available for guests to book that also offers 60% off the food bill when dining at Hashi & Shio.

