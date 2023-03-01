OBLU Xperience Ailafushi, OBLU SELECT Lobigili donates to Home for People with Special Needs in K. Guraidhoo

OBLU Xperience Ailafushi and OBLU SELECT Lobigili, part of Atmosphere Hotels and Resorts, have organised a donation to a home for people with special needs at K. Guraidhoo.

In preparation for the donation, a fundraising initiative was carried out in the resort on 10 February 2023. Colleagues who donated were given a cupcake and a thank you card for their contributions.

From the fundraising MVR 50,000 was utilised to procure essential linen for the institute, including pillows, pillow covers, bedsheets, and waterproof mattress protectors. On 25 February 2023, Ram Bhoyroo, the GM of OBLU Xperience Ailafushi and OBLU SELECT Lobigili, along with the Resort Management and Welfare Committee visited K. Guraidhoo. They were given a tour of the institute and afterwards had a special ceremony to hand over the items collected.

OBLU Xperience Ailafushi and OBLU SELECT Lobigili focus on meaningful initiatives to support local communities, in keeping with their core philosophy ‘Joy of Giving.’

