Relax, indulge guilt-free with W Maldives’ sustainability initiatives

While a getaway at W Maldives is always magical, the resort is going one step further to ensure you can leave footprints in the sand but not on the environment. With a range of sustainability initiatives, guests can be as involved as they like in making better choices for the planet.

Indulge in W-EGAN dishes with celebrity chef Priyanka Naik

Exclusively available at W Maldives, celebrity chef Priyanka Naik has curated a special vegan menu guests can indulge in until October. The “Modern Tiffin” author and renowned Food Network champion visited W Maldives and travelled to a farm at a nearby local island, Thoddoo, handpicking ingredients to consciously develop dishes in this menu.

Featuring Spiced-up Watermelon Mint Salad in Tahini Lemon Crema, Double Textured Spicy Blistered Eggplant in Peanut Sauce and Chili Sesame Dressed Charred Sweet Potato with Fresh Coriander and Toasted Almonds, among others, these delectable dishes are sure to leave an impression on guests, perhaps even leading them to consider a vegan diet.

From plastic bottles to sought-after swimwear

Feel guilty about the plastic water bottles you use? W Maldives has just the initiative to redeem yourself. Iconic Hong Kong swimwear label Mazu Resortwear and W Maldives joined forces to create a special collection to save the ocean and promote a more sustainable lifestyle. Made out of 12 recycled plastic bottles, the collection features two exclusive prints with a bold message in mind.

Help preserve the reef with resident Marine Biologist

Meet Agatha Charbogne, W Maldives’ Marine Biologist and chief of all water sports at the resort. A qualified diving instructor with a Master’s in Marine Biology from Aix-Marseille University, Agatha loves exploring the ocean as much as she loves teaching guests about preserving it for generations to come.

Her marine-bio tour teaches guests about the reef ecosystem surrounding the hotel as well as the enormous risks brought on by global warming. W Maldives, home to one of Maldives’ best house reefs, continues to eliminate single use plastic and thanks to Agatha, a monthly Dive Against Debris days was implemented where guests and employees alike dive to protect, clean and keep the beautiful reef alive.