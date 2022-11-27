Paris Hilton celebrates first anniversary With husband Carter Reum in Maldives: ‘Paradise on Earth’

Paris Hilton gave her fans a glimpse of how she and her husband, Carter Reum, celebrated their first anniversary as a married couple.

On Friday, the 41-year-old former reality star took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from her dreamy Maldives getaway with her husband, who is also 41 years old.

The first photo showed Paris soaking up the sun in a cleavage-baring red one-piece swimsuit while standing in the clear waters of the beach. Another snap featured a topless Reum embracing a rash guard-clad Hilton as they enjoyed their time in an outdoor jacuzzi.

The final two snaps showed the couple packing on the PDA outdoors. In one picture, Hilton flashed a big smile as Reum kissed her on the neck while they embraced tightly by a deck. In the next image, the two shared a passionate kiss beneath the stars.

“I’ve been all over the world and stayed at the most beautiful places. But I’ve never seen anything like the [Ithaafushi private island] at [Waldorf Astoria Maldives]. This private island is truly Paradise on Earth,” the hotel heiress wrote.

She continued, “So beautiful, romantic and relaxing here! Feels like a dream! I feel so lucky and blessed to be here with my love celebrating our anniversary. #LifeisBeautiful #Maldives.”

Fans quickly flooded the post with congratulatory messages as many expressed their support and joy for the media personality.

“Happy anniversary and many more! Have the best time,” one wrote.

“Dang, anniversary already? Time [flies]. Seems like just a few months ago y’all got married,” another commented.

“Congratulations to the beautiful couple. You are in paradise indeed,” a different user added.

