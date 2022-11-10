One&Only Reethi Rah hosts tennis pro Paula Badosa

One&Only Reethi Rah, the ultra-luxury all-villa resort in the Maldives invites tennis lovers of all levels for a session with one of the world’s finest players this November. Spanish professional tennis player, Paula Badosa, currently ranked fourth in the world, will be showcasing her world-class skills at clinics and an exhibition match at the private island resort.

Badosa, known for her aggressive baseline and one of the fastest serves on tour, has won 3 career Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour singles titles, and enjoyed her best Grand Slam run at the 2021 Roland-Garros. Having made a significant leap forward in the world rankings at the end of 2020, Badosa has ranked as high as number 2 in WTA singles and is now considered one of the best players on the WTA Tour.

One&Only Reethi Rah invites sports enthusiasts to take part in Paula’s clinics and exhibition match while also taking care of their health and fitness in other ways, such as through their seasonal visiting practitioners’ programme, rejuvenating and unique treatments at the award-winning One&Only Spa, tailor-made personal training classes, and more.