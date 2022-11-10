Action Featured News Sports Travel

One&Only Reethi Rah hosts tennis pro Paula Badosa

6 views November 10, 2022

One&Only Reethi Rah, the ultra-luxury all-villa resort in the Maldives invites tennis lovers of all levels for a session with one of the world’s finest players this November. Spanish professional tennis player, Paula Badosa, currently ranked fourth in the world, will be showcasing her world-class skills at clinics and an exhibition match at the private island resort.

Badosa, known for her aggressive baseline and one of the fastest serves on tour, has won 3 career Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour singles titles, and enjoyed her best Grand Slam run at the 2021 Roland-Garros. Having made a significant leap forward in the world rankings at the end of 2020, Badosa has ranked as high as number 2 in WTA singles and is now considered one of the best players on the WTA Tour.

One&Only Reethi Rah invites sports enthusiasts to take part in Paula’s clinics and exhibition match while also taking care of their health and fitness in other ways, such as through their seasonal visiting practitioners’ programme, rejuvenating and unique treatments at the award-winning One&Only Spa, tailor-made personal training classes, and more.

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

Meet Kandooma Maldives’ change-maker Mark Eletr
Maldives Media Meet held at WTM London to share 50-year tourism journey
Celebrate ‘Ocean Odyssey’ festive season at Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi
Two Michelin-starred Chef Gaetano Trovato returns to Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru
Visit Maldives, 173 officials from 80 companies represent Maldives at WTM London 2022
The Spice Route: A Sultan’s journey this festive season in Milaidhoo Maldives

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House