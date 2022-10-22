Oaga Art Resort launches website with ‘Greatest All-Inclusive plan’

Put your vacation hats on because you are in for the experience of a lifetime at Oaga Art Resort — now officially open for bookings with the launch of the website on www.oagaresorts.com!

Oaga Art Resort has announced that you can now catch a first look at the property with the website. Oaga Art Resort is gearing up for a festive opening in Q4 of 2022 — the new website will also feature special opening offer for guests eager to be the first to experience Oaga’s hospitality by booking a stay.

The Oaga team is ecstatic to introduce the Greatest All-Inclusive plan in the Maldives, redefining limits of just how fun the island vacation concept can be. Guests will have the chance to create their own stories on the island with the Greatest All-Inclusive plan; your imagination is the limit!

Oaga Art Resort has got special experiences, benefits, and curated spaces that tell you the story of the Maldives. Seeped in inspiration from Maldivian history, culture, traditions and folklore, staying in the villas of Oaga Art Resort is a journey towards history with a modern twist.

The team at Oaga have had the most amazing journey bringing this product to life for you, and we are very happy to finally be able to invite you on board for the Maldivian adventure. Oaga Art Resort is a

homegrown Maldivian hospitality brand dedicated to our history, culture and tradition.

As a concept, Oaga revolves around the philosophy of organic community growth. Oaga Art Resort hopes the page will act as the platform that connects you with all the amazing journeys the resort offers in creating stories together at Oaga.

Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 cosy and intimate villas with beach and over water options, 4 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.

Visit the website at www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay, don’t miss out!