Experience family time exceptionally well spent at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island

Tucked away in the crystalline turquoise waters of the North Malé Atoll, easily reachable by speedboat and seaplane, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island is the perfect family getaway. From exceptional dining experiences, tranquil spa facilities and awe-inspiring underwater adventures to a splash waterpark, indoor play area and family-friendly cinema, the luxurious all-villa resort offers something for everyone.

With 67 beach and over-water villas in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island provides luxurious accommodation to suit families of all sizes. Boasting the largest villas in the North Male Atoll, featuring spacious living area and expansive outdoor spaces with private pool and rooftop terrace, the contemporary resort is the perfect property to enjoy time exceptionally well spent with your loved ones this summer.

Families can choose from a wide array of activities on offer to ensure guests of all ages will be well entertained. Complimentary family activities on offer include:

Kayak Race at Dive Centre: Participate in this challenge and see if you have what it takes to be the Olhahali Kayaking Champion. Suitable for children 4 and above if accompanied by an adult. Children 10 and above can ride the kayak on their own.

Participate in this challenge and see if you have what it takes to be the Olhahali Kayaking Champion. Suitable for children 4 and above if accompanied by an adult. Children 10 and above can ride the kayak on their own. Cocktail Party with Maldivian Cultural Show at Coconut Beach: Join us as we introduce ourselves and indulge in an evening of fine cocktails and local ‘Bodu Beru’ music on the coconut beach. Suitable for children of all ages, they will be exposed to the culture of Maldives through performance arts. The cocktail reception has a variety of non-alcoholic mocktails for the children to enjoy as well.

Join us as we introduce ourselves and indulge in an evening of fine cocktails and local ‘Bodu Beru’ music on the coconut beach. Suitable for children of all ages, they will be exposed to the culture of Maldives through performance arts. The cocktail reception has a variety of non-alcoholic mocktails for the children to enjoy as well. Nature Walk at Fini Maizan: Take a stroll around the island with our gardening chief, as he takes you on an informative journey through the flora and fauna. Suitable for children of all ages.

Take a stroll around the island with our gardening chief, as he takes you on an informative journey through the flora and fauna. Suitable for children of all ages. Arts & Crafts at Island Studio: Get creative in this session filled with colour and imagination, brush up on your artistic skills and create a masterpiece to take home. Family activity, suitable for children 4 and above.

Get creative in this session filled with colour and imagination, brush up on your artistic skills and create a masterpiece to take home. Family activity, suitable for children 4 and above. Learn Dhivehi at Café Lounge: Only spoken in the small nation of Maldives, Dhivehi is a rare language and learning the basics is quite easy. Family activity, suitable for children 6 and above.

Only spoken in the small nation of Maldives, Dhivehi is a rare language and learning the basics is quite easy. Family activity, suitable for children 6 and above. Beach Volleyball at Water Sports Beach: Let’s get active in a fun-filled session of Beach Volleyball with the beautiful backdrop of the island lagoon. Suitable for older children and teens 12 and above, and adults.

Let’s get active in a fun-filled session of Beach Volleyball with the beautiful backdrop of the island lagoon. Suitable for older children and teens 12 and above, and adults. Marine Talk at Dive Centre: Take part in a lecture with our in-house Marine Biologist, who will take you on a journey through the secrets of the underwater world. Suitable for older children and teens 12 and above, and adults.

Take part in a lecture with our in-house Marine Biologist, who will take you on a journey through the secrets of the underwater world. Suitable for older children and teens 12 and above, and adults. Football for Teens and Adults at Team’s Football Ground: Join in for a game of the internationally loved sport where you will play with & against others in a friendly match. Suitable for teens 14 and above, and adults.

Join in for a game of the internationally loved sport where you will play with & against others in a friendly match. Suitable for teens 14 and above, and adults. Children’s Swimming Lessons at Shimmers Pool: Swimming is an important skill for any child visiting or living near the shores. They will learn basic swimming strokes in this session. Suitable for children 6 and above, and adults.

Swimming is an important skill for any child visiting or living near the shores. They will learn basic swimming strokes in this session. Suitable for children 6 and above, and adults. Coral Planting at Dive Centre: Take part in our sustainability initiative and participate in the coral planting activity where you will make an active impact on the reefs. Suitable for children of all ages and parents. A good activity to introduce them to marine conservation and coral restoration.

Take part in our sustainability initiative and participate in the coral planting activity where you will make an active impact on the reefs. Suitable for children of all ages and parents. A good activity to introduce them to marine conservation and coral restoration. Little Guest’s Cinema Under the Stars: Watch a movie under the glimmering stars of the Maldivian night sky. Suitable for children of all ages.

Watch a movie under the glimmering stars of the Maldivian night sky. Suitable for children of all ages. Stand-up Paddle Board Race at Water Sports Beach: Take part in this challenge and see if you can beat all the paddle-boarders of the island and become the island champion. Suitable for children 4 and above if accompanied by an adult. Children 10 and above can ride the paddle board on their own.

Take part in this challenge and see if you can beat all the paddle-boarders of the island and become the island champion. Suitable for children 4 and above if accompanied by an adult. Children 10 and above can ride the paddle board on their own. Towel Art Class at Kayto: Have you ever wondered how the beautiful & creative towel set-ups are done in hotels around the world? Take this chance to find out. Family activity, suitable for children 5 and above.

Have you ever wondered how the beautiful & creative towel set-ups are done in hotels around the world? Take this chance to find out. Family activity, suitable for children 5 and above. Treasure Hunt at Fini Maizan: Legends say that the pirates visited Olhahali Island eons ago and buried treasure in the island. Let’s go on an adventure to find it all. Kids Club activity, suitable for children 3 and above.

Legends say that the pirates visited Olhahali Island eons ago and buried treasure in the island. Let’s go on an adventure to find it all. Kids Club activity, suitable for children 3 and above. Children’s Marine Talk at PLAY Kids Club: Take part in a lecture with our in-house Marine Biologist, who will take you on a journey through the secrets of the underwater world. Kids Club activity, suitable for children 3 and above.

Take part in a lecture with our in-house Marine Biologist, who will take you on a journey through the secrets of the underwater world. Kids Club activity, suitable for children 3 and above. ‘Bodu Beru’ Session at Island Studio: Find your Maldivian rhythm with our champion Bodu Beru drummers and brush up on your musical abilities. Suitable for older children and teens 12 and above, and adults.

Additionally, families can also enhance their stay with a wide range of add-on watersports and culinary activities to keep little ones entertained:

Semi Submarine at Dive Center: An experience that takes you underneath the waves to view the aqua-scapes and the colourful life through large viewing windows. Suitable for children of all ages, should be accompanied by an adult. This experience is a great way for them to marvel at the underwater world without having to snorkel/get wet.

An experience that takes you underneath the waves to view the aqua-scapes and the colourful life through large viewing windows. Suitable for children of all ages, should be accompanied by an adult. This experience is a great way for them to marvel at the underwater world without having to snorkel/get wet. Kids’ Banana Boat Ride or Fun Toy Ride at Dive Centre: Take part in this thrill-filled water sports activity as you get dragged around in a fun inflatable toy on the waves around the island. Suitable for children 6 and above, must know how to swim and should be accompanied by an adult.

Take part in this thrill-filled water sports activity as you get dragged around in a fun inflatable toy on the waves around the island. Suitable for children 6 and above, must know how to swim and should be accompanied by an adult. Traditional Sunset Fishing at Dive Centre: Throw in your fishing line and watch the sunset as you wait for fish to nibble on your bait. Suitable for children 6 and above, must be accompanied by an adult.

Throw in your fishing line and watch the sunset as you wait for fish to nibble on your bait. Suitable for children 6 and above, must be accompanied by an adult. Pizza Making Class at Shimmers on the Beach: Our masterful chefs will teach you on the best practices & secrets to the perfect pizza in this culinary learning session. Suitable for older children and teens 12 and above, and adults.

Our masterful chefs will teach you on the best practices & secrets to the perfect pizza in this culinary learning session. Suitable for older children and teens 12 and above, and adults. Latte Art Class at Café Lounge: Find out how the baristas make your cup of coffee look deliciously enticing in this latte class and learn the secrets to the perfect cup. Suitable for older children and teens 12 and above, and adults.

Families looking for the ultimate getaway can take advantage of Jumeirah’s Exceptional Summer Escapes offer for bookings made before 31st August 2022 for stays up until 30th September 2023. The offer includes 20% off the Jumeirah Flexible Rate when staying from three nights or more, plus USD 300 resort credit and complimentary 30-minute spa treatment when booking a 60-minute treatment session. In addition, Jumeirah One members can avail an additional exclusive 5% saving.

Please visit Jumeirah.com/Maldives for more information or contact us on reservations.jmh@jumeirah.com for bookings. In the meantime, stay connected via our social media channels and don’t forget to tag us in your posts with #TimeExceptionallyWellSpent.