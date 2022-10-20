Lively, engaging brand-new beach club to open on shores of OZEN LIFE MADHOO

Indulge in merriment and delicious gastronomy at the pulsating beach club, Hudhu Bay, which opens its doors to guests in early November. On the menu are signature cocktails, relaxing unwinding sessions in the glow of the sunset, kayaking jaunts, Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, and more.

A new, versatile spot for unwinding and revelry for families and couples will bring Refined Elegance to holidays at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. Hudhu Bay, the quintessential islander lifestyle spot, will make its presence felt in the northern part of Maadhoo island and boast awe-inspiring sunset vistas. There’s a world of immense possibilities for the beach-loving traveller here.

One Outlet, Many Identities

Hudhu Bay is designed to be the quintessential destination for the resort’s guests who crave kayaking adventures, time under radiant sunshine, oceanside lunch, sunset soirees, and cocktails. It’s gorgeous ambience—replete with sun loungers and sun umbrellas that line the sparkling beach with crystal-clear waters, glorious Maldivian sun, oceanside dinners, and cocktails—makes this a multipurpose paradise that boasts relaxation and revelry in equal measure. Guests will be delighted to know that access to Hudhu Bay is included in the INDULGENCETM Plan.

On the Menu

While it is located on the shores of the Indian Ocean, the fare here is influenced by the Mediterranean. Think Moussaka, dips and breads, grilled seafood and meats, Italian and Mediterranean braised dishes, semolina cake, and tiramisu! Great music, a live DJ spinning foot-tapping tracks, an ice cream parlour, and a vibrant bar with swing seating add to the experience. All of this can be savoured from 11 AM to 7 PM.

Hudhu Bay offers a trendy and relaxed beachside bliss location which doubles as an oceanfront sunset spot. It represents the Maldivian lifestyle at its best as island life is centred around the ocean and beach. This is given an indulgent twist with sunset cocktails, beach rituals, and Mediterranean-inspired culinary treats. What better way to spend the day with family and friends than building a treasure trove of delightful moments at the beach! Guests are also offered the privilege of hosting curated celebrations on the premises after 7pm.

Activities Galore

While ‘hudhu’ in Dhivehi means ‘white’, it offers guests a deep dive into the gorgeous azure Indian Ocean. GM Henar Gil Rios calls it the “sun and fun component”. The Dolphin Base Dive School and Water Sports Centre is situated right next to Hudhu Bay beach club, And the spectrum of aquatic adventures on offer is only set to grow.

The resort’s delightful INDULGENCE Plan offers complimentary snorkelling equipment for all guests during their stay along with rental of non-motorised water sports equipment like surf boards, catamarans, canoes, and stand-up paddle boards at no extra cost.

Says GM Rios, “We do acknowledge and welcome family time, without foregoing the uninterrupted romantic moments of couples. And in this lies the true secret of Hudhu Bay: it was born to cater to everyone’s harmonious enjoyment against the backdrop of the magical Indian Ocean. Nature is just one aspect of the offerings of this beach club; there are also culinary delights aplenty, making Hudhu Bay worthy of the guests’ time when they check into OZEN LIFE MAADHOO.”

Guests can seamlessly transition from enjoying their drinks and nibbles to creating splashes in the ocean and vice versa throughout their time at the beach club. The whole idea is for everyone to have a gala time!

THE OZEN COLLECTION creates timeless sanctuaries that exude tranquillity and inspiration. An abundance of sophisticated experiences seamlessly blended with a grand sense of space and design, tailored wellness journeys, and an enriching culture set apart the brand’s two resorts in the Maldives.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the first resort under this brand, opened in July 2016. THE OZEN COLLECTION’s success story continues in the Maldives with the addition of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, launched in December 2020. OZEN SECLUDED TANGALLE takes the brand to the south coast of Sri Lanka and is scheduled to be launched in 2025.

