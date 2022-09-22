JW Marriott Maldives Resort appoints Bir Yadav as Executive Chef

Chef Bir Yadav comes from a family with a long history of being in the sweets and catering industry in India, and as such he has had a passion for food from an early age.

His love for eating sparked his interest in pursuing a culinary career 19 years ago and he has since worked in multi-cuisine kitchens, learning the secrets and techniques in preparing dishes from all over the world. Starting out with cuisine from his native Indian roots, Chef Bir then pursued European cuisine, specifically Italian, French and Mediterranean, further moved on to learn Asian, Levant and American cuisines.

Chef Bir’s experience of working with luxury hotels include the Four Seasons, The Oberoi Hotel in Hyatt, Maldivian standalone resorts such as Vakkaru, Faarufushi, and Dhigali. He now considers Maldives as his home and joining the luxurious JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa as an Executive Chef.

With his new role, he aims to bring to the resort his creativity and his own techniques, implementing a more sustainable approach in preparing food by keeping the environment in mind. In line with the JW Marriott brand identity of allowing one to focus on their inner self and promoting a healthy lifestyle, Chef Bir plans on developing menus focused on wellbeing, using healthy alternatives where suitable like fresh fruit and vegetables, natural sweeteners, and homemade products.

On his appointment, Chef Bir said, “I am passionate about making the best out of every dish I create, including carefully selecting only the highest quality ingredients. I’m really excited to join JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa which is like a dream project for me as it speaks luxury on all fronts, allowing me to go the extra mile in terms of quality and offerings that I can work on for our guests.”

To add on to the resort’s already diversified dining offerings, Chef Bir intends to implement with his teams what he calls, ‘Mindset Cuisine’ for which he aims to blend various cultures, by incorporating a fragment from multiple cuisines with each other. His goal is to showcase to guests and staff alike the fusion of various tastes, smell, aroma, and textures, allowing one to truly open their palates to all sorts of flavours.

Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents everything one needs for a luxurious stress-free family vacation with enriching experiences for the body, mind and spirit through a journey of genuine family friendly experiences, crafted culinary offerings and warm and intuitive service. The resort features 60 stylish villas, located both on the beach and overwater, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks with stunning views across the Indian Ocean and a wide array of amenities with personalised Thakuru (Butler) service. Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues, three full service bars, a wine room which houses 1,200 wine collections and private beach dinners. Spa by JW, features six couple’s treatment rooms and one deluxe treatment suite with a wide selection of treatments highlighting four distinct benefits – Renewal, Calmness, Invigoration and Indulgence. The resort also features The Little Griffins Kids Club which offers 100 activities for young adventurers.