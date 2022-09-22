Magical Baros tale: Festive highlights at Baros Maldives

Baros is celebrated for its idyllic ambience, alluring comfort and endless bewitching experiences. While we prepare to welcome the festive season, our blissful island invites guests to “A Magical Baros Tale” journey from 22nd December through to 7th January 2023.

Baros guests can take their loved ones to celebrate this festive season with unparalleled gastronomic highlights, exhilarating excursions and the freedom to relax at your home-away-from-home; this holiday season will be a tale to remember.

With the season’s itinerary filled with our carefully hand-selected collection of the best experiences, every moment invites guests to a spellbinding adventure. Serenity Spa has prepared an array of alleviating treatments for guests anticipating moments to heal and unwind. Whether it is being pampered in the comfort of their villa, joining a group aqua yoga session or simply delighting in a festive glow treatment, there are endless moments dedicated to creating the most rejuvenating holiday for guests.

The outstanding culinary experience at Baros presents numerous activities for guests to partake in. Spark the holiday spirit with the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Palm Garden, and watch as the festive soul takes over the atmosphere. Gather with family and friends on Christmas Eve cocktails, while the evening will be enlightened by a Buffet style Gala Dinner at Lime restaurant or the lavish Christmas Eve Gourmet experience at The Lighthouse restaurant serving a six-course set dinner meticulously prepared by Chef de Cuisine Pasindu and his culinary team.

In addition to the delectable culinary experiences accompanied by live music, guests can also take part in multiple cooking classes with our award-winning chefs, offering the secrets of our mouth-watering dishes. For an untethered journey at Baros, where the romance never fades out, guests are welcome to witness the sunrise paired with a decadent breakfast at a private sandbank or dine under the stars surrounded by nothing but the blue lagoons at our private Piano Deck.

With activities like diving and snorkelling at the coral plantation, guests can witness the marine life and participate in eco-friendly activities designed to preserve and protect the underwater beauty. The world-class Baros house reef is open day or night for those keen on exploring the mesmerising world. The Baros Dive and Marine Centre has prepared a plethora of activities for guests seeking the rush of adrenaline on water. From coasting on the waters on a catamaran to admiring the Maldivian seas as they set sail at sunset, sunrise or during the twilight hours to fish, there are boundless opportunities to be mesmerised at Baros this festive season.

Every moment at Baros is designed to transform extraordinary moments into lasting memories. With our traditional New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, the celebration of culinary delights and Gourmet Experience at The Lighthouse restaurant and an attractive lineup of a Maldivian live band and DJ performance, guests can say goodbye to 2022 and toast to 2023 in the most enchanting way – all night long.

“For this upcoming festive season, we have crafted an abundance of inspiring holiday experiences, exquisite culinary surprises curated by our award-winning chefs and served in timeless style, moments to unwind and heal, romantic moments, fun-filled underwater escapades and varied live entertainment that may bring our guests, families and friends together in joy and harmony,” comments Ibrahim Shijah, General Manager of Baros.