Indian singer Adnan Sami holidays at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives

Popular Indian singer Adnan Sami has arrived in Maldives for a family vacation, his first visit to the popular Indian Ocean tourist destination.

Adnan Sami is holidaying at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives.

“After ages, we needed a vacation. So we decided to come to an incredible paradise to take a breather away from daily life,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Although I have heard a lot about the warm hospitality and outstanding service from the Maldives’ tourist resorts, however, I have been blown away by the incredible welcome on arrival… It is just the first day, and I look forward to an amazing and memorable holiday on this beautiful island.”

Adnan Sami Khan is an Indian singer, musician, music composer, and pianist. He performs Indian and Western music, including for Hindi movies. He has been awarded with Padma Shri (India’s fourth highest civilian award) for his remarkable contribution in music. His most notable instrument is the piano. He has been credited as “the first musician to have played the santoor and Indian classical music on the piano”. A review in the US-based Keyboard magazine described him as the fastest keyboard player in the world and called him the keyboard discovery of the nineties.

