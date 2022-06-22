JOALI Being Maldives introduces family-friendly summer programmes

The Maldives has long be sold as a honeymoon destination, but with its proximity to our region and ever-increasing accessibility, its pristine beaches, transparent waters and barefoot luxury are now prime holiday spots for young families.

The growing mood for this shift can be seen with the creation of family-centric packages offered this summer – one notable addition is at the wellness retreat island of JOALI Being.

Known for being the Maldives’ first (and only) nature immersive wellbeing island retreat, the Bodufushi-based resort is relaxing its adults-only policy for the first time this season, by introducing a programme aimed at children.

Called the ‘Joy of BEING’, the new seven-day programme allows junior guests – aged six to 12 – to re-connect with nature and disconnect from technology in fun and creative ways, while the parents get some much needed R&R.

Using an educational and experiential approach built around JOALI Being’s four pillars of Mind, Skin, Microbiome and Energy, the new initiative aims to teach children valuable learnings around sustainability and wellbeing during their stay. For $150 per night per stay, children will learn new healthy culinary skills, the importance of protecting our planet, and how to take care of their personal wellbeing through fun and age-appropriate activities that have been specially designed by JOALI Being’s expert team of naturopaths, therapists, movement experts and nutritionists

Depending on the age of the child, the programme offers hands-on working with the resort’s Marine Biology team to plant coral on the house reef, and assist in the Olive Ridley Project created as a sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation centre. On-shore there are martial arts classes as well as jungle yoga and MasterChef-style cooking classes.

Since its official opening last year, JOALI Being has vaulted itself to the top of the list of getaway options in The Maldives thanks to its focus on wellbeing. Nature is at the centre of life at JOALI BEING, with the retreat being built using biophilic design principles and completely committed to nature immersive and responsible travel, what it calls “the pathway to true weightlessness”.

With thirteen different category of rooms, guests can opt for one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom villas and residences. JOALI Being features unique transformational spaces that allow guests to immerse in elemental therapies and healing experiences and, this summer, you can even take the kids.