Siyam World Maldives conjures magical menu of celebrations for Eid al-Adha

Siyam World is gearing up for a magical Eid al-Adha next month with a mouth-watering, mind-bending programme of festivities, featuring culinary showcases by distinguished chef Grégoire Berger mesmerising performances by reigning European Champion mental magician, LUCCA; and an exploration of the Maldives’ rich history and culture via folklore storytelling and traditional dance shows.

Taking place from 8-12 July 2022, Siyam World’s Eid al-Adha celebrations welcome families and groups of friends to enjoy a daily programme of acts and dances by local performers, as well as a spectacular Eid Colour Run around the 54-hectare natural island resort. Carrying on the Maldives’ tradition of storytelling, guests can join under the stars for stories of magic and wonder around the bonfire with Bodu Mas – traditional folktales passed down through the generations.

Adding a dose of magic to Siyam World’s Eid al-Adha celebrations will be renowned illusionist and champion of mental magic, LUCCA. The multi-awarded artist from Vienna will stage a series of captivating performances, enthralling guests with magical acts and illusions of the mind.

Tantalising tastebuds at the resort’s beachfront dining venue, The Cube, will be acclaimed celebrity chef Grégoire Berger. One of the most-awarded chefs in Dubai and Chef de Cuisine of Atlantis, The Palm’s fine-dining restaurant, Ossiano, Berger brings his visionary approach and passion for seasonality, terroir and sea foraging to Siyam World with a curated tasting menu. Following in the footsteps of culinary luminaries including two-Michelin-star chefs Claude Bosi and Sebastian Frank, Berger will host intimate live cooking experiences at The Cube as part of the resort’s ongoing Chef’s Table residency concept.

Siyam World is an unapologetically quirky, all-embracing five-star all-inclusive island destination that transcends cultures and borders to offer guests an ever-expanding array of ‘never-seen-before’ experiences – from the Indian Ocean’s biggest floating water park to the Maldives’ first resort horse ranch. The natural 54-hectare island resort boasts an enticing variety of 19 accommodation categories ranging from 89 to 3,000 square metres, from lush Pool Beach Villas, expansive Beach Suites and breath-taking Beach Residences to playful overwater Villas complete with irresistible water slides. An exclusive enclave, The Beach House Collection, also features stunning Grand Water Pavilions and the magnificent Palace. All accommodation types overlook the pristine Maldivian waters, come with direct access to the ocean and feature generously proportioned indoor and outdoor living spaces with private pools.

Siyam World, Maldives is located in the popular Noonu Atoll, a mere 40 minutes’ direct seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, and also accessible via a 30-minute domestic flight to Maafaru Airport followed by a 10-minute speedboat trip.