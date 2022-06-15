Dusit Thani Maldives launches special summer offer for locals, work permit holders

Local Maldivians and work permit holders in the island nation can take advantage of a special offer from Dusit Thani Maldives this summer, with exclusive rates on accommodation in the luxury resort’s Beach Villas, plus perks starting with welcome drinks upon arrival.

Available from June to September, the Dreamscape Offer is the perfect excuse for an island escape in Baa Atoll. With space for two guests, the Beach Villa is nestled in tropical flora and boasts modern amenities, elegant design touches, and a private terrace that opens directly onto the powder-soft beach. A daily buffet breakfast is included at The Market restaurant, and guests enjoy 25% off food and drinks across the resort’s outlets.

Those in search of relaxation will delight in 15% off treatments at Devarana Wellness, the island’s wellness destination, where spa journeys, therapies and activities are designed to restore and rebalance. For a connection with the marine wonderland surrounding the resort, complimentary snorkelling gear is included for guests to explore the 360-degree house reef.

The Dreamscape Offer at Dusit Thani Maldives is available to locals and those with work permits from 1 June to 28 September 2022, with rates from USD 333 net per room, per night.

Located just 35 minutes by seaplane from capital city Malé, and 10 minutes by speedboat from Dharavandhoo Domestic Airport in Baa Atoll, Dusit Thani Maldives comprises 94 villas and residences, along with three restaurants, two bars, and Dusit’s signature Devarana Wellness. The resort is surrounded by a rich house reef, white sandy beaches and a turquoise lagoon. A well- equipped kids club adds to the resort’s family-friendly appeal.

For more information, please contact resmaldives@dusit.com