Gift your ultra-cool dad a bucket list stay at Kandima Maldives

This Father’s Day, treat your oh-so kool father with a well-deserved vacation at Kandima’s 3 km long island (desti)nation. With lots of oh-so fun experiences, multitude of dining options and space to play in, your dad will be in for a seriously fun time.

Let this Father’s Day be all about bucket list experiences. Go all out and surprise him with an action packed Big Game fishing, parasailing or underwater exploring sea bob experience at the Aquaholics. Is your dad a newbie to diving? You can gift a once in a lifetime experience of Discover Scuba Diving in the pristine waters of the Dhaalu atoll. Even better, you can adopt a coral frame for your family to bring your own contribution to conserve the ecosystem.

If your dad needs some serious foodie indulgence filled with some oh-so kool experience, then Kandima’s signature destination dining experience is a must. With 10 dining options, your dad will be spoilt of choice! Does you dad enjoy cooking? There are exceptional Maldivian cooking classes and even sustainable cocktail making classes to keep him up with the trends!

Designed as an ideal space for the cool families to reconnect and indulge in endless fun, all fathers at the resort will finally get to enjoy some family time. From ultra-special family movie nights, bucket list floating breakfast to private island experience such as the Castaway Island experience, no shells will be left unturned to spoil your dad!

That’s not it! Kandima got more in store for you! Pamper your dad at the award winning esKape spa and let him relish in pampering signature massages; Maldivian Ocean Dream Massage, Paradise Me or Sea Coconut Secret which combines a blend of specialised techniques and organic luscious Maldivian coconut oil to bring relieve to his tired muscles. In need of a break from the humdrum of life? Kandima offers yoga and meditation also to soothe the body and soul.

Always wanted to learn to play tennis? Then Kandima is the place for you. Fathers can perfect their service at our unique tennis courts overlooking the unique blue landscape. Kandima has got the fitness freak dads covered too with Kandima’s state-of-the-art fitness facilities at Burn studio with its own private swimming pool, fitness pavilion, tennis, badminton and beach volleyball courts and a football field.

Feeling creative? Dads can express their artistic touch at Kandima’s Art Centre, where inspiration lies just a footstep away. After that, why not enjoy a relaxing cold beverage at Breeze Bar, open every evening with live music entertainment. What’s even cooler is that Kandima is one of the very few resorts in the Maldives which entertains 7 days a week! There’s surely no room for boredom at our game-changing lifestyle resort!