Fairmont Maldives appoints Marshall Orton as General Manager

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi, a luxury resort set in the North Shaviyani Atoll, has announced the appointment of Marshall Orton as General Manager.

With a wealth of luxury hospitality experience, spanning an impressive 35 years, in his new role Mr.Orton will lead the overall operations, performance, and strategic direction for Fairmont Maldives. Having spent much of his career in Asia, Europe and USA working across Accor’s luxury brands, some of his previous roles have included General Manager at La Veranda Resort Phu Quoc in Vietnam and Director of Operations at Pullman Yangon Centrepoint in Myanmar and Executive Assistant Manager of Sofitel Bangkok.

Before honing his managerial skills, he held a number of executive chef and culinary roles across the globe which were instrumental in shaping his understanding of the food & beverage sector. Orton joins the team with an inherent understanding of the resort’s key pillars: family, sustainability, and wellness.

Marshall Orton says: “I am truly honoured for being appointed the role of General Manager at Fairmont Maldives, renowned for its forward-thinking eco-initiatives and thoughtful luxury approach. I look forward to bringing a fresh perspective and continuing the legacy of this award-winning, sustainably rooted resort.”

The appointment comes at an exciting time for the resort, with Maldivian tourism expected to return to pre pandemic levels by 2023 and the recent launch of the Fairmont Maldives’ Sustainability Lab, the first of its kind in the archipelago. A hub of eco-education, the lab turns plastic waste into bespoke souvenirs and unique products, educating guests of all ages and empowering local communities.

Part of AccorHotels, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi is a luxurious 120 villa resort and home to the largest, 200m infinity pool in the Maldives. Peppered with opulent Beach Villas, decadent Overwater Villas and luxury Beach Tented Villas, the resort also boasts an onsite largest jacuzzi in the Maldives, Kids Club, Art Studio, Tennis court, Park land, Dive centre, a 9km long lagoon which is a home to manta ray cleaning station, the Award-Winning Willow Stream Spa and three gourmet restaurants.

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi is where occasions are celebrated, and history is made.