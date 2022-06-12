Tasting notes from Argentina at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives

As part of the monthly culinary immersion series at Grand Park Kodhipparu this month’s experience is presented in partnership with Catena Zapata Winery – Argentina.

Founded in 1902, Argentina’s Bodega Catena Zapata is known for its pioneering role in resurrecting Malbec and in discovering extreme highaltitude terroirs in the Andean foothills of Mendoza. The family’s Adrianna Vineyard at almost 5,000 feet elevation has been called the Grand Cru of South America. The story of Catena is the story of Argentine wine. In saying so, the story of Catena becomes the story of Argentine wine.

The best recollections of vineyards and wine come in two vintages. One is scented with the wilderness and rolling hills, the charm of the cloud-play over vineyards and scented vivid sprigs of the spring, golden amber of autumn, and the soft chill of the winter frost– a peaceful beauty all of its own. The other resonates aged finesse, aroma of the grapes, mood lighting in dark cellars, corks popped and sabered, the raucous lifting of flutes and merry spillages on laden tables.

“We want our guests to every day be filled with joie de vivre. If that means bringing the tasting notes from Argentina to the Maldives…so, be it. This June we partner with Bodega Catena Zapata and Grape Expectations to present to our guests this exquisite gourmet experience. Catena’s Asia Pacific ambassador Tamara Amaya will breakdown the enology of pairing to individual dishes of a delightful six course menu our Executive Chef has curated with the tastemakers of Catena,” says General Manager Raffaele Solferino.

Every year Grand Park Kodhipparu’s team of sommeliers, mixologists & cigar aficionados undergo the globally recognized Wine & Spirit Education program with Sommelier & Wine Educators at Grape Expectations.

Besides the curated gourmet journeys of Grand Park Kodhipparu also offers a series of thoughtfully designed private dining experiences. Private floating sunrise breakfast or sunset rendezvous has caught the attention of travellers from different corners of the world as a unique way to start or end a day in paradise. From dining under the stars to dining at the award winning Firedoor set eloquently overwater, Grand Park Kodhipparu guarantees a sensational culinary affair on this secluded island. Whether you are seeking a sophisticated gastronomic experience or simple farm-to-fork fare find out everything you can expect and more at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives.

