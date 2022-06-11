Bangkok Airways to resume Maldives flights on July 22

Bangkok Airways has announced plans to resume its operations to Maldives in July.

From July 22, the Thai regional airline will begin flying between Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand and Velana International Airport in Maldives once again. The Bangkok-Male services will operate four flights weekly (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays).

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Bangkok Airways operated four weekly flights to the Maldives.

With the resumption of Bangkok Airways flights, the Male-Bangkok route will be served by two airlines, with the second being Thai AirAsia.

Thai AirAsia operates twice a week service between Don Mueang International Airport and Velana International Airport, with flights operating on Wednesdays and Saturdays.