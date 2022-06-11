Retreat to Maldives with Soneva’s exclusive offer for GCC residents

Luxury resorts operator Soneva has announced an exclusive offer for residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Valid for stays during selected periods throughout 2022, guests can enjoy reduced villa rates at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani in the Maldives, with complimentary half-board dining, Soneva Soul wellness treatments, domestic transfers and 24/7 Barefoot Butler service.

The GCC Exclusive package 2022 includes indulgent four-night stays in vast private villas at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, starting at USD 7,500. Shared roundtrip transfers for two people from Malé International Airport to Soneva’s resorts are also included for stays in the Maldives, with upgrade supplement charges priced at USD 295 per flight per person at Soneva Fushi and USD 175 per flight per person at Soneva Jani.

With the Maldivian capital of Malé only four hours away from the UAE, the exclusive package is an easy escape for couples and families.

During their stay, guests will experience Soneva’s world-leading, intuitive service, a mouth-watering selection of culinary concepts and an array of rare experiences. The Soneva GCC Exclusive Package 2022 includes sumptuous daily breakfast and dinners at selected restaurants and unlimited access to Soneva’s famed chocolate, ice cream and deli parlours. Should guests wish to dine at any other outlets, they will receive USD 180 per adult and USD 90 per child resort credit towards their evening meals at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani. Guests can also enjoy one complimentary 60-minute Soneva Soul treatment at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani for two guests, per bedroom per stay.

Soneva also recently announced a spectacular programme for summer 2022 across its award-winning resorts. Sun-drenched days throughout July and August at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani are filled with exceptional dining journeys and events, rare experiences that bring you closer to nature and engaging programmes full of wonder for Young Sonevians at The Den. Helping guests stay cool throughout the summer and in honour of International Ice Cream Day on July 17, a mouth-watering array of limited-edition flavours can also be sampled 24/7 at the resorts’ complimentary ice cream rooms.

As part of the ever-changing Soneva Stars calendar, Soneva will be welcoming an eclectic array of world-renowned chefs, sporting heroes, wellness specialists, artists and so much more to its resorts in the Maldives throughout 2022. This year is shaping up to be exceptionally exciting for sports fanatics in particular, with a highly anticipated line-up of football, rugby and cricket legends from around the world, including FIFA World Cup champion David Villa, football freestyling sensation Marcel Gurk and Rugby World Cup champion Ben Cohen, landing on the shores of Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani.