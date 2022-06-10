JOALI Maldives unveils new kids club

This summer, JOALI Maldives is set to take young guests on a journey filled with joy, creativity, and learning.

The first and only immersive art and design resort in the Maldivian archipelago, JOALI Maldives, has announced a new Kids Summer Club programme for its young guests staying between August 1-31, 2022. The all new complimentary club at JOALI Maldives has been specially crafted for children between the age 4 and 12 years.

The two-week programme will run through June, July, and August. Calling all budding artists, chefs, and little adventurers, the club will roll out fun and immersive activities at the Muramas Kids Club. All experiences have been carefully curated by JOALI’s expert team of resident artists, marine-biologists, and chefs, providing the ideal blend of joy, creativity, and learning.

Think art-related experiences like Ceramics Art Class where resident artist will conduct a hands-on creative arts experience through paint and ceramic workshops; tropical island-themed art workshops including Tote Bag Painting, Palm Leaves Crafting, etc.; a ‘Trach to Treasure’ paper-beads making class focussed on the importance of recycling and reducing wastes; Island of Art Treasure Hunt; Make Your Own Puppet Class; and more.

The young, aspiring chefs will get to have a lot of fun with food through activities like Pizza Making in the Kids Club Kitchen where they’d discover the beauty of culinary arts and Fruit Kebab Creation that promotes healthy snacking habit in kids through an interactive session with tropical fruits. Budding biologists can count on Under the Ocean workshop offering a deeper understanding of the ocean through a guided snorkelling trip as well as a Five Senses Nature Walk that offers a truly sensory experience close to nature.

What’s more? Yoga sessions with easy-to-learn asanas and mindful breathing exercises, Junior Ping-Pong tournaments, paddle boarding, beach walks, a Hermit Crab Race, Beach Treasure Hunt, and more! While the children enjoy hours of fun with new friends, parents can explore the island’s many delights, from inspiring art to “me-time” at the peaceful ESPA spa and fitness centre.

Spend some bonding time with the entire family later with open-air beach cinema evenings, desert island ‘Robinson Crusoe’ beach picnics, dolphin cruise adventures, snorkelling, glass-bottom kayaking, and family cooking classes.

Elevate your family celebration dinners through an immersive culinary journey hosted by Chef Theodore Falser, JOALI’s Michelin-starred Italian Food Consultant, during the months of June and August. Falser will host special culinary art evenings at Bellini’s – JOALI Maldives’ fine-dining Mediterranean restaurant.

The chef will be using the Maldivian flavours of the ocean as ingredients for his Italian-inspired meals. This July, award-winning Chef Hidemasa Yamamoto will also be at JOALI Maldives to host exclusive gourmet events for all ages at Saoke, JOALI Maldives’ overwater Japanese restaurant.