Atmosphere Hotels’ resorts offer perfect Eid al-Adha vacation

Escape to the Maldives this Eid Al Adha for the perfect family vacation away from the summer heat.

Dive into a world of sparkling white beaches, magical private islands, culinary wonders, and a hassle-free stay with the By Atmosphere and COLOURS OF OBLU resorts. Offering premium plans inclusive of dining, accommodation, island activities, and water sports all in one package, the resorts present an irresistible opportunity for your most-awaited Eid getaway.

Conveniently accessible from the UAE with a four-hour flight, the exquisite islands of the Maldives offer something for each member of the family – whether you are a teenager looking for some thrilling aquatic sports activities and marine adventures, a couple seeking a secluded romantic retreat, or a family looking to make their best memories with some delightful and fun-filled activities. Adults with children can enjoy special moments in each other’s company while their children indulge in scheduled activities within monitored play areas at the resorts.

These four and five-star luxury resorts provide an incredible island escape surrounded by the most mesmerising natural wonders and stunning views. This Eid al-Adha, guests can explore the best of the Maldives at the resorts amidst dreamy white beaches covered in palm trees, breath-taking turquoise lagoons, and an exotic underwater world that invites you to experience your most cherished vacation.

OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi

COLOURS OF OBLU’s newest resort, the OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi elevates tropical island living through smart services, playful design, and invigorating experiences. A 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport brings you to Ailafushi island, which means family island in the local dialect of Dhivehi. This laidback 4-Star Island Resort showcases 268 accommodation options in 4 categories. La Promenade adds a touch of chic with its vibrant retail and café scene, where you can socialise with like-minded souls. You can also book a dinner at the stunning Only BLU underwater restaurant for a one-of-a-kind family feast.

OBLU NATURE Helengeli

A thrilling 50-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, OBLU NATURE Helengeli offers up all the magic of flora and fauna. With its island-inspired, bohemia vibe, Helengeli is a favourite amongst Maldives all-inclusive resorts for avid explorers, snorkelers, and channel divers. Comprising 116 villas with vibrant, tropical interiors amidst lush vegetation, the resort has its very own house-reef just metres from the shore and home to a spectacular display of marine inhabitants all year round.

OBLU SELECT Lobigilli

The OBLU SELECT Lobigili is an exclusive 5-star adults-only resort that literally translates to “Island of Love” in the Maldivian dialect of Dhivehi. Situated just 15-minutes from the airport, romance permeates this island of love, with idyllic tropical vistas. Lobigili’s water villas with pools are a couple’s paradise where you can sink into unmatched comfort in your haven of elegant luxury. From colourful sunsets to exotic underwater dining, this resort is perfect for couples looking to spend quality time in each other’s company during the Eid break!

OBLU SELECT Sangeli

Situated at the North-Western tip of Malé Atoll, the island of Sangeli is home to the 5-star resort – the OBLU SELECT Sangeli. Lose yourself in a picturesque setting – swaying palm trees, pristine white beaches, and a turquoise lagoon beaming with vibrant coral life. The resort has a variety of restaurants to match every taste, offering a combination of a sumptuous buffet with live cooking stations, and themed nights. You also have the option to simply indulge in the In-Villa Mini Bar replenishments at no extra charge.

Atmosphere Kanifushi

An exhilarating 35-minute seaplane ride from the International Airport in Malé brings you to the pristine Kanifushi Island. Approximately 2km in length and 90m wide, the island is blanketed by dense tropical vegetation and blessed with vibrant, natural coral reefs. Atmosphere Kanifushi serenades you with white, sandy beaches, swaying palm trees, and lush tropical gardens. Magical realms await to be explored beneath crystal clear waters. The resort is home to its signature sunset beach villas, where you can soak in the pleasures of island living in your private garden. If you fancy an enhanced relaxing experience, Akiri Spa by Mandara offers massages and treatments that can help you unwind and balance your mind and body.

VARU by Atmosphere

VARU by Atmosphere is a stunning five-star resort nestled in the pristine Indian Oceans of the Maldives which is accessible in under 40-minutes via a speed boat. It offers a range of fun and fabulous activities for guests including non-motorised water sports such as windsurfing, stand-up paddle-boarding, jet-skiing among others. Art and craft workshops such as photo frame making, straw rocket art, clay art and recycle art, special Maldivian craft sessions, movie screenings, dancing, party games, fitness activities, sandcastle building, children’s yoga, children’s themed parties, and DJ nights are on offer for young adults at the resort.