LUX* South Ari Atoll appoints Anastasiya Babenko as Marketing & PR Manager

Anastasiya Babenko has been appointed as a key marketing player at one of the largest resorts in the Maldives, LUX* South Ari Atoll.

Originally from Ukraine, Anastasiya brings a decade of hospitality experience garnered through various brands and destinations. Her journey with the industry started from her home country to Turkey, UAE, and now – Maldives. Tapping into different departments and roles, she also supported three hotel pre-openings, including her latest island experience. Some notable brands in her portfolio are Rixos Hotels, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, The Luxury Collection, and the recent JOALI BEING.

“Having worked in both resorts and city hotels, in the desert and in the middle of an ocean, I am always excited to take on new challenges and discover more about the ever-changing world of hospitality,” comments Anastasiya on her new move.

With background in fashion design, Anastasiya is passionate for crafts and writing, and believes that creativity is the key to success in everything. Her other area of interest is sustainable approach to travel, which she actively supports through her initiatives at LUX* South Ari Atoll.

For more information about LUX* South Ari Atoll, please visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com or call +960 668 0901.