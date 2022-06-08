Aeroflot to increase Russia-Maldives frequency to six weekly flights

Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot is set to increase frequency on its direct service between Maldives and Russia.

Aeroflot currently operates four weekly services between Male and Moscow using Airbus A330 aircraft. From June 10, the airline will increase frequency to six weekly flights, with services running on all days of the week except Tuesdays.

In May, Aeroflot resumed services between the Maldives and Russia.

The move came after the Maldives Civil Aviation Authority, in response to its Russian counterpart, assured that the existing air service agreement between Russia and the Maldives remained in effect. The authority also assured that the Maldives would provide aircraft services such as ground handling and fuelling as needed.

Aeroflot operated regular flights to the Maldives until ceasing operations in mid-March due to Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine, transporting the bulk of Russian visitors to the island nation.

Before Aeroflot halted its operations, Russia was the top source market for Maldives tourism. However, since then Russian market has slid to the third position.