Tantalising and sustainable cuisine: Bo.Lan Thai cuisine hosts fine dining pop up at Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi

At Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi, hospitality is reimagined not as a place or service, but infinite connected moments – whether guests want to live, work, or play.

Earlier this year, during Easter holidays, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi, a private island in the remote Shaviyani atoll, treated food-loving guests to a tantalising pop-up by Bo.Lan, Thai finedining cuisine from esteemed chefs, Duangporn ‘Bo’ Songvisava and Dylan Jones. The pop-up was hosted at Kata, Fairmont Maldives’ Japanese inspired over-water restaurant, with panoramic views over the azure Indian Ocean.

With a passion for sustainability and a commitment towards environmental philosophy at its heart, Bo.Lan was a natural fit for Fairmont Maldives – an island dedicated to preserving its delicate island surroundings. Bo.Lan’s Thai cooking draws influence from the zesty street food of Thailand and traditional recipes passed down through generations, elevating and redefining the fine dining experience. The talented chefs expertly combine nutritious and healthy herbs with flavour-packed herbs, providing a dazzling array of exotic tastes that transport diners to the streets of Bangkok, bursting with heady aromas. This tempting cuisine, paired with uninterrupted views over the Indian Ocean, created a culinary journey in Kata like no other.

Bo.Lan debuted in 2008 and has since collected many accolades, including a Michelin Star and Asia’s Best Female Chef in 2013, by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants. Chef Bo Songvisava and Dylan Jones’ focus on sustainability includes the use of seasonal, locally sourced ingredients and freshfrom-the-ocean seafood.

Kata Restaurant, situated steps from the island’s stretch of sugar-white sand, offers oceanfront dining, a stylish rooftop lounge, extensive wine list and creative cocktails.