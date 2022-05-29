Investing in tomorrow: Celebrating Four Seasons Resorts Maldives Hospitality Apprentices graduating in 2022, welcoming class of 2023

A country’s youth are its future and this year, the Four Seasons Resorts Maldives Hospitality Apprenticeship program saw 40 young Maldivians graduate towards brighter horizons. The Apprenticeship has been the longest running and most successful of its kind in the Indian Ocean since its inception in 2001, and celebrated its latest graduates – and inaugurating its new learners – at a special ceremony at 9:30 am on Saturday, at Maldives National University Auditorium, Malé.

Now in its 21st year, the programme has supported a total of 697 youngsters to date, setting them up for an exciting hospitality career not only in the Maldives, but potentially world-wide. The Class of 2022 graduate in disciplines including: Food & Beverage Service; Food & Beverage Preparation; Housekeeping & Guest Services; Retail; Front Office & Recreation; PADI Dive Master; Safe Maritime Transport (SMT); Engineering and Watersports Attendant.

“Investing in people is the cornerstone of great hospitality,” comments Four Seasons Resorts Maldives Regional Vice President Armando Kraenzlin. “And helping local youth achieve their potential and create empowered futures is very much a part of that. Their enthusiasm, talent, energy, and focus amaze us year on year, but the resilience shown by our current graduates, in the face of such unprecedented challenges, is particularly commendable.”

Celebrating their achievements at the graduation ceremony was Chief Guest of Honour and First Lady of the Maldives, Madam Fazna Ahmed. Inspiring young minds to dream big, she addressed both the incoming and outgoing students, as well as presenting certificates.

Despite uncertain times for the hospitality industry, the 2022 programme managed to take in 40 apprentices, with the Safe Maritime Transport module upgraded with Niyami 1 Certification and Marine Mechanic Level 3 Certifications.

The future looks bright too, with the 2023 intake welcoming 65 hopeful students from across 30 islands, and the introduction of a new third year module, Advanced Engineering.

The Four Seasons Hospitality Apprenticeship – accredited by the Government of Maldives since 2010 – is open to all young Maldivians, aged 17-20, who meet a number of entry criteria including O-Level certifications and fluency in both written and spoken English. No previous work experience is required and apprentices are fully supported to both live and work at Four Seasons Resorts Maldives, training in Resort operations five days a week, with theory classes one day a week. Performance appraisals and tests are taken at regular intervals.

At its heart, the apprenticeship programme is about learning on the job, with classes conducted by professionals with many years of international experience in the luxury hotel, dive and marine industries. Recognising the need for encouragement and guidance along the way, each apprentice is assigned a buddy and mentor. Learning to work hard within an ambitious team builds stamina and character, and strengthens the apprentice’s sense of professionalism, discipline, teamwork and perseverance.