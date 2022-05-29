Maldives’ subaquatic adventures showcased at Malaysia International Dive Expo

Maldives and its subaquatic adventures are being advertised at Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 2022 by Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) and industry partners. The event is being held from 27 – 29 May 2022 at Hall 3, Level 3, World Trade Center, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Welcoming an average of 12,000 visitors annually, of which 90% are dive businesses and professionals, MIDE has evolved over the years into an essential business platform for the dive industry. It is a one-stop-hub for buyers and sellers of the dive and underwater industry, including dive-related equipment, courses, travel, and underwater conservation, as well as boating and water sports. The show is internationally recognised and well received by industry players globally. Underwater experiences are one of the fastest growing segments of tourism in the South East Asia region.

MMPRC is joined at the Maldivian stand at the event by six representatives from four partnered co-exhibitors. MMPRC is representing the destination in this event in order to maintain destination presence and create brand awareness and share the relevant information to the travel trade and potential travellers from Malaysia, Southeast Asia market and beyond. Through this event, MMPRC will specifically target the dive segment, which is a niche market for the destination.

During the event, MMPRC and industry partners are marketing the dive and underwater experiences available in the Maldives to potential dive and underwater sports enthusiasts, informing them of why the destination is the most suitable choice for their next vacation. MMPRC will hold one-on-one meetings with top travel trade members, showcase our tourism products including resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards, and market the unique experiences and services available in the Maldives. MMPRC aims to create meaningful partnerships with the international travel and tourism trade, as this is a perfect opportunity for us to inform them of the latest destination information, travel guidelines and safety measures in place in our facilities. MIDE fair is also organising a series of talks by professionals from the diving and watersports field during the event. On the second day of the fair, popular Maldivian diver, Shafraz Naeem, is scheduled to speak on “Diving in Maldives”.

A special quiz will be conducted during the fair, from which one lucky participant will be selected from all those who answer the quiz questionnaire correctly. This lucky draw will be taken on the last day of the fair and the winner will be awarded a special gift.

Malaysian borders were closed due to covid restriction for most of 2020 and 2021, but are now open for travel. From January to February this year, the Maldives welcomed 1,194 visitors from the Southeast Asian market. MMPRC has conducted several social media/digital campaigns and other activities for countries in the South East Asian market this year, to maintain destination momentum and increase arrivals. This includes campaigns with TripZilla and Travel Weekly Asia and participation in MATTA Fair and Thailand Dive Expo. Ongoing activities for this market include a cabvertising campaign with MyBump Media, marketing campaigns with TripZilla, Apple Vacations, and the Maldives E-Learning Program. Many more activities are in the pipeline for the SEA market for the ongoing year.

As the company responsible for marketing the Maldives as a destination abroad, MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.

This year also celebrates an exceptional year to visit the Maldives – the Golden Jubilee celebration of tourism in the Maldives kicked off earlier last year with plans to conduct new and exciting activities throughout the year.