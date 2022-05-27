Discover the best of Maldives at Anantara Kihavah

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas presents the Best of Maldives package to bring the best of the island’s experiences to its guests.

The package includes accommodation at a beach pool villa or over water pool villa, and serviced by a personal host 24 hours a day.

Indulge in a gourmet lunch underwater with panoramic views of marine life. For stays between four and seven nights, guests can savour a gourmet four-course lunch while marvelling at the panoramic views of marine life six metres beneath the water at SEA, the resort’s underwater restaurant.

Stays of eight nights or more will include an additional experience of snorkelling with manta rays at Hanifaru Bay or a dolphin watching cruise, depending on the season.

Valid for stays until October 15, 2022.

Visit Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas for more information.