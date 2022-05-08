Kandima Maldives, TUMI India partner to offer 3 bucket list lifestyle vacations

Get your oh-so stylish TUMI bags ready for an ultra-kool vacation at Kandima Maldives as the two game-changing lifestyle brands partner together to bring you the koolest and #anythingbutordinary vacation in the Maldives! Both brands sharing the same values of being trendsetters of an ultra-kool and active lifestyle are ready to reinvent your vacation in style to bring you the ultimate brand experience!

Want to win a stay at the stunning aqua villas with swirl pool and experience the award-winning wellness and spa with 10 dining options and one of the most extensive aqua centres surrounded by breathtaking coral reefs and all this spread across the lush 3km long tropical island? Then head to any one of the 9 TUMI stores in India for your shopping spree and stand a chance to win an oh-so exciting vacation at Kandima Maldives!

The 3 highest TUMI shoppers from 25th April to 25th May 2022 will win:

A complimentary stay in an iconic Aqua villa with swirl pool for four nights/five days on full board plus meal plan (All meals in all day dining buffet restaurants included) for 2 Adults and 2 Children below 10 years of age.

Complimentary scenic return domestic transfers for 2 Adults & 2 Children (below the age of 10 years) from Velana International Airport to Kandima.

Complimentary use of snorkeling equipment for 2 Adults & 2 Children during the entire duration of stay to explore the turquoise waters teeming with a vibrant marine life.

Complimentary use of bicycles during the entire duration of stay to explore this 3-km tropical island (desti) nation.

*Terms & Conditions apply (International flights not included).

Neeraj Seth, Cluster Director of Marketing Communication & Public Relations, Kandima Maldives, says, “We are absolutely delighted to partner up with TUMI India. We strongly believe in the like-mindedness when it comes to brand ideologies and creating innovative experiences and creative solutions to our members. It’s a part of the spirit that not only ties back to our brand promise, but also emphasizes our goals to offer a spectrum of thoughtfully reimagined experiences to our guests from India. We are creating an outstanding opportunity together for TUMI’s loyal customers to put those ultra-modern travel bags and accessories to use and vacation with us at the extraordinary Kandima Maldives.”

So, are you ready to soak up in the blue Maldivian waters at the game-changing lifestyle (desti) nation Kandima Maldives? Then head to TUMI for your oh-so kool retail spree and stand a chance to be one of the lucky winners with a bucket list vacation in the Maldives on the agenda! There is more to discover every day! Fun never stops at Kandima!

Kandima Maldives is a game-changing resort that is an affordable lifestyle (desti) nation. Kandima Maldives is smart, playful, rooted, and responsible. This 3-kilometre resort is a place with an authentic Maldivian soul. It is all about genuine hospitality with a human touch and innovative solutions that make use of the latest technology.

Kandima Maldives is part of the hospitality group Pulse Hotels & Resorts, and caters for guests of all ages: families, couples, groups of friends and honeymooners. Whether you seek relaxation, both aquatic and island adventures, wellbeing, fitness or just family time, this 264-room beach resort has something for everybody. With one of the longest outdoor pools in the Maldives, football pitch, tennis, and volleyball courts, Aquaholics water sports and dive centre, Kula art studio and many more, there is plenty to keep everyone occupied.

For more details, please visit our website www.kandima.com.