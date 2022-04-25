Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi celebrates Earth Day

Caretakers of the Planet; Invest in Our Planet

At Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi it is believed that genuine experiences and foster rich cultural exchange within communities is a privilege and while ensuring long-term sustainability, our global teams pledge to constantly seek to better the ways in which we impact Mother Earth.

Each year on April 22, billions of people across the globe join to raise awareness about environmental protection. This global event is known as International Mother Earth Day. Earth Day was first celebrated in the United States on April 22, 1970. Today around 1 billion people in 193 countries take part in Earth Day and resolve to protect the environment and biodiversity.

On Friday, 22nd April 2022 Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi celebrated a global event – the International Mother Earth Day with preplanned set of activities, organised by all teams together to raise awareness about the importance of this special day.

Fairmont Maldives marked this important event by inviting all guests to join the sustainability team presentation, while during the day everyone was welcome to join a non-motorised activity, purposely arranged by SubOceanic team. The family-friendly event as well includes children’s activities, such as a Tree Planting Ceremony.

With a long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible tourism, Fairmont Hotels and Resorts is a member of the global Climate Savers program. Fairmont Hotels and Resorts have been dedicated to preserving the places in which we live, work and play. Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi will continue to actively support a sustainable future and a low carbon economy, understanding that ultimately, we are all in this together.

‘Invest in Our Planet’