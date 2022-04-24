Russia’s Aeroflot to resume scheduled direct flights to Maldives on May 13

Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot is set to resume direct flights between Maldives and Russia in May.

From May 13, the airline will operate a daily scheduled service between Male and Moscow using Airbus A330 aircraft.

Passengers traveling on earlier dates can fly to the Maldives on a Sri Lankan Airlines connecting flight from Sri Lankan capital Colombo.

The move comes after the Maldives Civil Aviation Authority, in response to its Russian counterpart, assured that the existing air service agreement between Russia and the Maldives remains in effect. The authority also assured that the Maldives will provide aircraft services such as ground handling and fuelling as needed.

Aeroflot operated regular flights to the Maldives until ceasing operations in mid-March due to Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine, transporting the bulk of Russian visitors to the island nation.

Before Aeroflot halted its operations, Russia was the top source market for Maldives tourism. However, since then Russian market has slid to the third position.