Milaidhoo’s new Two-Bedroom Ocean Residence: Perfect for multigenerational family escapes

Milaidhoo has introduced a new accommodation category, the overwater Two-Bedroom Ocean Residence, designed to accommodate up to six guests.

The Two-Bedroom Ocean Residence comprises two spacious bedrooms with en suite bathrooms featuring premium Acqua Di Parma toiletries, an ample living room and an extensive, sunset-facing deck with a private infinity pool and comfortable lounge furniture as well as a dining area for lavish family feasts.

The master bedroom features a bathroom that opens up completely for an amazing ocean view. Due to its premium location at the very end of the lagoon jetty, the overwater residence offers mesmerising views of the Indian Ocean. Guests can even exercise with a motivating view from their private gym and yoga/meditation lounge on the upper floor.

The 564sqm kinglike, luxury residence accommodates up to six adults or four adults with two children (over nine years old) and provides the ultimate in exclusive seclusion and comfort. A dedicated butler is on call to arrange everything, from excursions to spa treatments and customised dining experiences.

The new Two-Bedroom Ocean Residence at Milaidhoo is ideal for small groups, enabling extended families or a group of friends to connect and embrace the value of meaningful time spent together. Families or groups of friends holidaying together will appreciate the space and privacy as the residence lives up to the expectations and needs of all ages. Milaidhoo’s experiences inspire guests to write their own story of a small island, with memorable activities and experiences created for relaxation seekers or the more adventurous and complemented by amazing culinary indulgences.

Perks of staying in the new Two-Bedroom Ocean Residence include a dedicated Chef to customise all meals to guests’ preference, a private half-day excursion on one of the resort’s luxury vessels and a private outdoor cinema screening on the deck. Of course, guests also benefit from the Milaidhoo signature complimentary amenities such as a bottle of champagne in the residence on arrival, free use of snorkelling equipment, a special welcome gift and more.

Milaidhoo is conveniently located in the Maldives’ renowned Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve that is home to Hanifaru Bay, one of the world’s most famous Manta Ray feeding stations. Huge pods of Manta Rays migrate to the region from May to November to feed on the plethora of plankton. Snorkelers visiting the bay can witness the feeding spectacle. As well as the unique Manta Ray excursions, Milaidhoo offers an array of private excursions and dining experiences that can be curated to the wishes of guests.

Milaidhoo is a pristine island paradise proudly rooted in local island traditions. The boutique luxury resort features 50 contemporary Maldivian style pool villas, custom- made and made for comfort designed by a renowned Maldivian architect. Every guest is assigned an Island Host to help create meaningful experiences and cater to their every need. Activities include over-water spa treatments, sunrise yoga classes and snorkelling excursions to view the incredible house reef.

Dining is a highlight, with Milaidhoo being home to three world-class restaurants, including Ba’theli. This unique Maldivian restaurant reflects the islands’ heritage and is built in the shape of three traditional boats on pillars over the lagoon. The restaurant’s innovative and delicious meals are steeped in Maldivian tradition, with each dish inspired by favourites of the ancient maritime Spice Route.

Milaidhoo is the authentic Maldives, a resort of reinvented luxury, where guests feel they belong, experiencing barefoot informality within a tropical island’s natural and lush setting. As an adults-only resort, Milaidhoo is child-free and tranquil where any dream can become a reality, from sunset dolphin cruises to sailing to a deserted sandbank for a private beach picnic.

Milaidhoo can be reached easily by a 30-minute seaplane flight from the international airport in Male’ or a 15-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo domestic airport in Baa Atoll, followed by a 15-minute speedboat ride to the island resort.

Rates for the Two-Bedroom Ocean Residence start from US$10,400 per night in April for four adult guests on half board basis. For reservations or more information, please visit www.milaidhoo.com, or call the reservations team on +960 660 0484 or email reservations@milaidhoo.com.