Reethi Beach Resort hosts visiting Thai Chef Ann

Reethi Beach Resort in the Baa Atoll, Maldives welcomes Chef Ann from The Nai Harn in Phuket, Thailand.

Chef Chatchanan Punjasuphachok, better known as Chef Ann, brings the unique flavours of Thai Cuisine to Reethi Beach Resort and its guests. Showcasing her talent from 1st to 11th of May 2022, she will present a full Thai Dinner Buffet at ‘The ‘Rehendhi’ on 6th of May 2022 and transform the resorts’ Saima Garden into a Thai A-la-carte venue on the remaining nights.

From the young age of 10 years onwards, Chef Ann started to help her parents in their family-run restaurant. As a young Chef she climbed up the ranks quickly and was able to work and learn alongside Chef Khun Benz, known from the infamous restaurant ‘The Nest’ at Soneva Kiri, Thailand. She was eager to learn and went into the art of playing with different aromas of spices, creating her own curry pastes.

Since its opening in 2015, Chef Ann is the Head Chef of ‘Cosmo’, the Thai restaurant at The Nai Harn in Phuket, Thailand, a member of the Leading Hotels of the World, which is frequented by many tourists and locals alike. It is no wonder that she gained the attention of her international clientele which gave her the opportunity to showcase her talents in other parts of the world such as the Brenner’s Park Hotel in Baden-Baden, Germany or the Eden Roc in Ascona, Switzerland amongst others.

“We are excited to welcome Chef Ann at Reethi Beach Resort and to extend our culinary offerings during her stay. The recent visit of Chef Salvatore has shown that hosting Visiting Chefs enhances the guest’s experience and enables us to bring a variety of international cuisine into our regular culinary offerings. In times where traveling is still restricted to some parts of the world, this is highly valued by our guests. Our team members are equally excited as they can learn new skills at first hand from them and nourish these possibilities given to them. We are sure that Chef Ann will bring a unique experience to our island,” says Denise Schmidt, Resort Manager at Reethi Beach Resort.

Reethi Beach is located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO biosphere resort and has been welcoming guests since 1998. The island is a pioneer in the atoll of sustainable tourism and has recently been awarded the Green Globe Certification, demonstrating the long-term environmental commitments of the Resort. During the upcoming months, manta rays and whale sharks are to be seen around the island including the infamous Hanifaru Bay to which regular excursions are conducted to experience spectacular memories with these gentle giants.