Rediscover Duniye in Kuramathi

Kuramathi is pleased to reveal exciting additions to the vibrant roster of culinary venues on the island as Duniye expands its globe-trotting menu. Duniye which translates to ‘world’ in local language remains true to its name, bearing the best of the world’s flavours in one epicurean setting.

Guests can look forward to relishing the haute cuisine they know and love from the signature fine-dining restaurant on the island. New entries under starters include the Miso risotto with shimeji mushrooms, Angus Beef tartare roll, and Shrimps croquettes with homemade smoked shrimps followed by the truffle-flavoured Chestnut cream soup with foie gras.

The main courses brim with an array of novelties such as the Flavours of Provence, a heaping of seafood and fish in fennel sauce and saffron, oregano-marinated Tiger prawn, sweetbread stuffed Veal filet, braised Pork belly with octopus in Chinese black vinegar dressing, and the varied yet tasteful iterations of lamb; crispy braised, oven-roasted, or pan-fried. Even with its far-reaching dishes, Duniye pays homage to the local cuisine with its renditions of Maldivian dishes such as the Muranga Tholhi Kiru Garudhiya, a curried poached chicken with green mango condiments. A slew of irresistible sweets completes the inventive line-up such as the Mango & passion souffle, and the spectacular truffle to name a few.

Regale in the pleasures of upscale dining and discover the new gastronomic gems of Duniye!

Kuramathi is one of the first resorts to open in the Maldives and is part of Universal Resorts of Universal Enterprises Private Ltd, a 100% Maldivian owned company, and the pioneers of tourism in the Maldives.

Situated in Rasdhoo Atoll archipelago, Kuramathi Maldives is 1.8 km in length and tapers to a pristine stretch of white sandbank, lending a dramatic quality to the idyllic surroundings of turquoise lagoons, tropical jungle and flora. Catering to all budgets, 12 distinct choices of villas are on offer, ranging from the individual Beach Villas to the idyllic Water Villas with Pool.

Dining options are diverse with many restaurants, bars and great-value all-inclusive packages, topped off with Maldivian service – welcoming, genuine and friendly. There is something for everyone on this paradisiacal haven that embodies Maldives in a natural setting.