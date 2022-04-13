Soneva Fushi unveils host of new dining destinations

Home to the world’s first fine-dining zipline experience and host to a star-studded line-up of Michelin-starred guest chefs, Soneva Fushi, the award-winning resort in the Maldives, has unveiled five new concepts as part of its ever-evolving dining offering. Ensuring authentic gastronomic experiences from world-leading chefs, the latest culinary concepts are set to ignite the senses in spectacular surroundings.

Helmed by award-winning Japanese-Sri Lankan Chef-Restaurateur Dharshan Munidasa, Carne Diem Grill by Dharshan features a specially designed grill that uses Chef Dharshan’s patented searing techniques. Situated within Down to Earth, the grill locks in the flavours of succulent meats, freshly-caught seafood and tender vegetables.

Also found within Down to Earth and surrounded by eight comfortable day beds, Pasta Counter offers a delectable pasta menu. Featuring a circular live cooking station, guests can watch as the chef prepares a tasty selection of fresh, handmade pasta each day.

The intimate, rustic seaside shack of Out of the Sea focuses on the freshest, sustainably caught seafood. Open for lunch, dinner and light bites throughout the afternoon, the menu features Mediterranean flavours, wok-fried dishes and tapas-inspired light bites.

Elevating dinner and a movie to new heights, the open-air Cinema Paradiso presents guests with the opportunity to watch a classic movie while dining on a menu inspired by Australia’s eclectic cuisine, with a deliciously healthy twist. Under the cover of stars, guests can choose from comfort food classics and daily specials, with two evening sittings.

Situated on the beach, the soon-to-open So Primitive will take cuisine back to its roots, with a toes-in-the-sand dining experience where meats, fresh seafood and plant-based dishes are cooked over sizzling hot coals in the central fire pit. Think roasting, grilling, searing, salt-crusted baking, and cooking in kettles and clay pots over coals

Soneva Fushi’s 12 dining destinations offer a tempting array of cuisines alongside Michelin-starred guest chefs through the Soneva Stars calendar. Guests can also visit the Bar and Wine Cellar, with more than 500 varieties curated from some of the world’s top wineries, or indulge at the complimentary chocolate, ice cream and cheese and charcuterie parlours.

Founded in 1995, Soneva is an award-winning sustainable luxury resorts operator. At Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani and Soneva in Aqua in the Maldives, and Soneva Kiri in Thailand, true ‘luxury’ is defined by peace, time and space. Each day, guests are encouraged to discover the SLOW LIFE, reconnecting with themselves and the natural world through rare, unforgettable experiences that inspire and enthral.

Soneva is a pioneer for responsible tourism, combining a conscientious, proactive approach to sustainability with exquisite luxury and intuitive personalised service. Carbon neutral since 2012, Soneva launched its Total Impact Assessment in 2016, a first for the hospitality industry, measuring its social and environmental impacts. A mandatory 2% environmental levy is added to every Soneva stay, with proceeds going towards the not-for-profit Soneva Foundation to offset both direct and indirect carbon emissions from resort activities and guest flights. The Foundation funds a range of global projects that have a positive environmental, social and economic impact.